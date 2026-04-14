Triumph Bonneville 400 Spied In India – Classic 350 Rival Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has had many rivals in the past, but emerged as an undisputed king of retro motorcycle space. We have Honda CB350 range, Jawa and Yezdi lineup along with Harley-Davidson X440 range and Triumph’s Speed range. Triumph is already in the game, but is now loading a second shot towards Royal Enfield’s 350cc segment dominance with Bonneville 400.

This motorcycle is much more retro than Speed 400 and Speed T4, and it has much simpler cycle parts, hinting at a more competitive price than current lineup. It is spied for the first time in India ahead of a formal launch. Let’s take a closer look.

Bonneville 400 Spied In India

After launching the 350cc versions of their 400 lineup, Triumph Motorcycles India is working on a new motorcycle for this lineup. When launched, It is likely to be called Bonneville 400 and it has been spied in India for the very first time. This test mule showed no camouflage and it will be made in India by Bajaj Auto.

In many ways, upcoming Bonneville 400 is unlike any Triumph 400 motorcycles we have seen so far. For starters, it looks much more retro and simpler in its design and appearance. We have all the attributes that qualify it as a retro bike. These include teardrop tank shape, conventional ORVM stalks, round ORVMs, circular headlight, round LED tail lights and turn indicators and more.

There seems to be a new bolt-on rear subframe and a much simpler box section swingarm. Front and rear fenders could be metallic and they are mounted like in a retro bike. Single-piece seat is almost flat, without any steps for the pillion. Chrome rear grab rail, silver engine casing and a retro chrome pea-shooter exhaust canister are notable too.

What to expect?

Bonneville 400 encapsulates many design attributes from Bonneville 900 and Bonneville 1200. Even where cycle parts are concerned, Triumph Bonneville 400 is much simpler than current Speed 400 and Speed T4. For starters, Bonneville 400 comes with wire-spoke wheels (tube-type tyres likely) and size could be 19” front and 18” rear.

Suspension duties is handled by RSU telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear (first for Triumph 400 lineup). There are disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is likely to be offered as standard. We can see a new circular instrument cluster and we wish it is fully analog or at least an analog tacho and a digital speedo.

Triumph Bonneville 400 is expected to be powered by a 398cc engine for global markets and a 349cc engine for Indian market. Looking at the componentry and overall aesthetics, there is a probability of Bonneville 400 being positioned at the affordable end of Triumph 400 lineup.

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