Triumph Daytona 660 Launch Price Rs 9.72 L – Middle-Weight Supersport

Triumph Daytona 660 enters a segment to rival the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS 660, and will also compete with upcoming Honda CBR650R and Suzuki GSX-8R

The new Triumph Daytona 660 has been finally launched in India. It may be recalled that this sportbike was officially teased in December 2023 and revealed while on road tests in global markets earlier this year. Launch was also expected to take place sooner but was delayed for some reason. However, now finally launched, several features have been confirmed which were earlier speculated.

Triumph Daytona 660 Key Features Detailed

The new Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at 9,72,450 (ex-showroom). This middleweight sports bike that exudes both agility of handling and the best in performance shows off a host of outstanding features. It gets a TFT screen integrated with white-on-black LCD display with all functions clearly displayed and controlled via switchgear.

Daytona also gets full fairing, twin LED headlamps, an upswept tail section and wide set handlebars along with ergonomically positioned foot pegs for better rider balance and comfort. It sports split seats for rider and pillion and seat height stands at 810 mm. As an accessory, the company also offers the possibility to lower the seat by 25mm to 785mm thus making it ideally suited for all-day riding comfort.

Triumph Daytona 660 rides on lightweight, 5-spoke aluminium wheels fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres measuring 120/70 ZR 17 front and 180/55 ZR 17 rear tyres. The bike commands a kerb weight of 201 kgs. The Daytona 660 is being offered in colour options of Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red.

Engine Lineup and Performance

Triumph Daytona 660 is powered by a 660cc inline, 3 cylinder engine that offers 95 hp power at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 8,250 rpm. It gets USD forks in the front and monoshock at the rear while braking is handled via two 310 mm disc brakes in the front and single 220mm disc brakes at the rear.

It is also presented with three ride modes – Rain, Road and Sport while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The engine gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Triumph Torque Assist clutch. The clutch improves rear wheel control during acceleration and cornering while Triumph Shift Assist is offered as an accessory for an even smoother ride.

30 Genuine Triumph Accessories are being offered with the new Daytona 660. Each of these accessories has been tested and engineered alongside the motorcycle, conforming to the highest standards. Each of the accessories also comes with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Options and Accessories

Buyers of the new Daytona 660 can opt for a colour-coded seat cowl along with a range of billet machined parts such as oil filler cap, pre-drilled lock wiring and paddock stand bobbins besides bar end finishers and rear brake reservoir. As a part of this accessory pack, My Triumph Connectivity System allows for intuitive phone and music operations along with turn-by-turn navigation.

Triumph Shift Assist ensures clutchless, full throttle upshifting and seamless downshifting with auto blip while other accessories also include heated grips, underseat USB socket and TPMS – Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Off-road comforts can be further enhanced via tail bag and tail pack adding 20L of carrying capacity. Where securing the new Triumph Daytona 660 is concerned, the company is offering a security system as an accessory with Triumph Protect+ alarm system and Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring along with a range of locks.

Statement from Triumph Motorcycles

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer said: “The Daytona 660 has all the attitude and agility you’d expect from the Daytona name, and brings with it the thrilling, usable, real-world performance and all-day comfort that riders today are looking for. We are excited by the impact the Daytona 660 is going to have on the growing middleweight sports world.