Triumph Motorcycles Crosses 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Triumph Motorcycles has crossed a major milestone in India, with more than 1 lakh motorcycles now on Indian roads. The announcement was made by Bajaj Auto, Triumph’s strategic partner responsible for manufacturing and distribution in the country. This achievement comes just around 2.5 years after the Bajaj–Triumph partnership began in Q2 2023, highlighting the rapid growth of the premium motorcycle brand in the Indian market.

Rapid Growth With Bajaj Partnership

Since the partnership began, Triumph has significantly expanded its footprint in India by leveraging Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing capabilities, research and development expertise and wide distribution network.

Today, Triumph’s presence extends to over 200 towns across India, supported by a network of more than 230 dealerships and stores. This expansion has helped the brand reach a wider audience of premium motorcycle buyers while maintaining its global brand identity.

Triumph 400 Range Exported To Global Markets

Motorcycles from Triumph’s 400cc lineup, manufactured in India, are not only catering to domestic demand but are also being exported to international markets. Currently, the India-made Triumph motorcycles are exported to 18 countries worldwide, including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea. This global acceptance highlights the competitiveness of motorcycles produced in India under the Bajaj–Triumph partnership.

Commenting on the milestone, Manik Nangia, President – Probiking at Bajaj Auto, said that reaching 1 lakh Triumph motorcycles on Indian roads within just 2.5 years is a proud moment for the company. He added that Triumph riders are discerning enthusiasts who appreciate the brand’s engineering and modern classic motorcycles. The company also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the premium motorcycle ecosystem and expanding engagement with riders across India.

Upcoming Triumph 350cc Motorcycles Launch Next Month

Looking ahead, the Bajaj–Triumph partnership is preparing to further expand its portfolio in India. Recently, Bajaj Auto MD and CEO Rajiv Bajaj confirmed that a new range of Triumph 350cc motorcycles will launch in April 2026. These bikes are expected to complement or potentially replace the current 400cc lineup in the Indian market, which currently includes models like Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

The move comes in response to the revised GST 2.0 taxation structure, under which motorcycles above 350cc fall into a higher tax bracket. By introducing motorcycles with displacement below the 350cc mark, Bajaj and Triumph aim to keep pricing competitive while maintaining the brand’s premium positioning in India’s fast-growing mid-capacity motorcycle segment. More details regarding the new 350cc lineup are expected to be revealed closer to launch next month.