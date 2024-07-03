Triumph Scrambler 400X Modified – All Black Theme, Rugged Looks

This custom built Scrambler 400X motorcycle is a result of Triumph and White mountaineering collab – It is a one-off build and not for sale

Renowned Japanese apparel brand, White Mountaineering, has collaborated with the legacy British motorcycle brand, Triumph to showcase a custom motorcycle based on Scrambler 400X. This custom motorcycle was unveiled at 2024 Tokyo Outdoor Show held in Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba prefecture, Japan.

Triumph And White Mountaineering Collab

The strategic partnership between Bajaj and Triumph has yielded a new affordable lineup for the British brand. Thus unlocking a whole new possibility for Triumph to significantly expand its portfolio to touch many more audiences across a much lower entry price point.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have been well-received globally. Now, Triumph Motorcycles Japan, a subsidiary of Triumph, has collaborated with renowned apparel brand from Japan, White Mountaineering, to create a one-off custom Scrambler based on a stock Scrambler 400X.

Said custom motorcycle was showcased at 2024 Tokyo Outdoor Show held between June 28th and 30th, 2024 at Chiba prefecture, Japan. This collab is was proudly displayed under the guidance of Yosuke Aizawa, founder of White Mountaineering and Yosuke Onuki, President of Triumph Japan.

This is a one-off custom motorcycle build that aims to incorporate the outdoorsy lifestyle appeal of White Mountaineering brand and Triumph’s baby Scrambler. With the Scrambler 400X, Triumph has made its off-road and lifestyle oriented motorcycle range significantly affordable and it can be driven by an ordinary motorcycle license too.

How different is it?

When compared to the standard bike, the one-off custom Scrambler 400X build from Triumph and White Mountaineering collab is not that unique. We can see an adaptation based on the base motorcycle rather than redefining it entirely. In that regard, we can see a geometric pattern wrap on the fuel tank and on side body panels along with a custom front beak.

The entire bike carries a murdered look with all-black theme. Even the golden-finished USD front forks and silver exhaust guards are now black too. Split seat has been replaced with a single-piece unit and the tail is now fully deleted. Stock dual purpose tyres have been swapped out in favour of off-road worthy knobby tyres.

The new handlebar is now closer to rider and there is a massive headlight grill at the front. Powertrain-wise, there doesn’t seem to be any changes, carrying forward the 398.5cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine with DOHC 4V head that is capable of 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.