Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launch Price Rs 2.94 Lakh – ADV Ready

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched its latest addition to the 400cc modern classic lineup – the all-new Scrambler 400 XC. Priced at Rs 2,94,147 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this adventure-capable motorcycle is now available across all authorized Triumph dealerships in India. With this launch, Triumph continues to build on its legacy of delivering high-performance, premium motorcycles that blend classic charm with cutting-edge features.

Scrambler-Inspired Design, Adventure-Ready Build

Scrambler 400 XC features design cues inspired by the larger Scrambler 900 and 1200. It is available in three colour options – Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White.

The new XC variant has been built for riders who seek versatility on both road and off-road, featuring 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke tubeless wheels, a high-mounted front fender, windscreen, and aluminum sump and engine guards as standard.

Built For Fun, Performance and Exploration

At the heart of the Scrambler 400 XC is Triumph’s TR-series 400cc single-cylinder engine. It produces 40 PS at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, offering strong low-end grunt and a spirited mid-range for all-terrain riding.

The motorcycle also features a twin-skin stainless steel exhaust, USD front forks, and a monoshock rear suspension, both with 150 mm of travel, enabling confident riding across mixed terrain. Triumph has equipped the Scrambler 400 XC with ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and off-road ABS, enhancing rider safety and control in various riding conditions.

Tech-Packed And Feature-Rich

The Scrambler 400 XC boasts all-LED lighting, including a DRL headlamp, USB charging socket, and a dual-format digital instrument cluster that blends retro charm with modern usability. Torque-assist clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and a key immobilizer come as standard. Riders can also choose from over 20 official accessories to personalize their machine.

Adding to its value proposition, the Scrambler 400 XC comes with a 5-year standard warranty, including 1 year of RSA, 16,000 km service intervals, and optional AMC and extended warranty packages of up to 10 years.

Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking business unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC enriches our Modern Classic family in India alongside the much-loved Scrambler & Speed range. This new machine is a potent blend of Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA, drawing inspiration from over 75 years of Triumph’s Scrambler heritage, and a commitment to category-leading performance and finish. From its rugged design cues echoing our Scrambler 900 and 1200 to its agile handling and genuine adventure capability, the Scrambler 400 XC is built to inspire riders of all backgrounds to embrace the open road and beyond.

Our commitment extends far beyond crafting exceptional motorcycles. At Triumph, we are deeply focused on building a vibrant community of passionate riders. Through our unique programs, events, and rider experiences, we aim to foster connections and a shared love for the ride. The Scrambler 400 XC is more than just a ride; it’s an invitation to a lifestyle, and we are thrilled to welcome more riders into the Triumph fold.”