Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Tubeless Wheels Priced At Rs 72k – Details

Since cross-spoke wheels are imported and subject to import duties, they cost significantly more than standard wire-spoke or alloy wheels

Earlier this year in May, Triumph had launched the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC at a starting price of Rs 2.94 lakh. The XC is essentially a more capable off-roader, as compared to the Scrambler 400 X. One of the key highlights of XC is its cross-spoke tubeless wheels. Triumph has now announced the price of these cross-spoke wheels, primarily targeted at Scrambler 400 X users who want to upgrade. Let’s check out the details.

Scrambler 400 XC Tubeless Wheels – Pricing

In the case of the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, the cross-spoke wheels are a standard feature. There’s no change in the pricing of the XC model. However, Triumph has announced the individual pricing for the cross-spoke wheels. This could benefit users who currently own the Scrambler 400 X. XC’s cross-spoke wheels can be retrofitted onto the Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X users who want a better off-roading experience can benefit from the cross-spoke wheels. Wire-spoke wheels not only improve off-road performance but also add to a bike’s classic aesthetic. In its stock form, the Scrambler 400 X is offered with cast aluminium alloy wheels, 19-inch at front and 17-inch at the rear.

However, upgrading the Scrambler 400 X with cross-spoke wheels can be quite costly. Triumph has put a price tag of Rs 71,751 for the cross-spoke wheels. The front cross-spoke wheel is priced at Rs 34,876, whereas the rear unit costs Rs 36,875. In percentage terms, the cost of these cross-spoke wheels is around 26% of the cost of Triumph Scrambler 400 X. While cross-spoke wheels have their advantages, the high upgrade cost can limit its scope.

Warranty not applicable

As of now, there is no homologation process for tubeless spoke wheels in India. These cross-spoke wheels are imported, since there is currently no local branded manufacturer. For Scrambler 400 XC and other bikes like Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Scrambler 1200 X, Triumph sources the cross-spoke wheels from the same manufacturer.

Since there is no homologation process for cross-spoke wheels in India, installing these on a standalone basis will void the warranty. This will be applicable even if the installation is done at an authorized Triumph service centre. Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is the fourth in the list of made-in-India bikes that have tubeless spoke wheels.

The other three are Goan Classic 350, Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure. Royal Enfield recently increased the prices for its cross-spoke wheels, as offered with the Himalayan. Existing Himalayan 450 users who want to upgrade to the cross-spoke wheels will have to pay Rs 40,645 for a pair. This is an increase of Rs 28,221, as compared to Rs 12,424 earlier.

As demand increases for tubeless wire-spoke wheels, it is possible that the relevant testing protocols and certification methods may be introduced. Or this process could already be underway at institutions such as ARAI. Local manufacturing could also become a possibility, provided there is sustained demand.