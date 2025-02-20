Triumph Scrambler 400X Cross Spoke, Thruxton 400 Spied Together

Aligning with consumer needs and preferences, Triumph continues to update its 400cc range with new features and body styles

Following the successful market reception of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, Triumph expanded its lineup with Speed T4 and is testing a Scrambler T4. Triumph is testing a Scrambler 400X Cross Spoke variant as seen with the new spy shots. Additionally, Triumph is working on a new cafe racer model based on the Speed 400. Speculated to be called Thruxton 400, both these vehicles have been spied together. Let’s take a look.

Triumph Scrambler 400X Cross Spoke Wheels

It is possible that cross-spoke wheels for Triumph Scrambler 400 X could be offered as an accessory option. It could be accessible to existing users as well, a strategy similar to Royal Enfield. Cross-spoke wheels are gaining popularity as they combine the off-road-ability of wire-spoke wheels with convenience of tubeless tyres.

Spoke wheels perform better on off-road tracks, while tubeless tyres reduce the risk of flats. Managing a flat can be quite stressful, especially when one is exploring remote locations. Many enthusiasts go for tubed-to-tubeless conversions, but reliability can be an issue.

With cross-spoke wheels, Triumph has effectively addressed its customers’ pain points. Earlier, Royal Enfield had followed a similar approach for the Himalayan 450. Along with the cross-spoke wheels, Scrambler 400 X can also be seen with a front beak. Most other visual details are largely the same as the current model.

Triumph 400 Cafe Racer – Key features

Expanding the accessible 400cc platform for enthusiasts, Triumph is working on a new cafe racer model based on the Speed 400. Latest spy shots reveal the bike in near-production-ready form. Some of the key highlights include a bikini fairing, round headlamp and a retro curved windscreen.

The bike has bar-end rear-view mirrors, clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank and a single-piece seat. Tail section design appears distinctive in comparison to that of Speed 400. Riding stance of Triumph’s new 400cc bike has a mix of traditional cafe-racer ergonomics and sport-touring.

A noticeable forward-leaning position is needed to reach the low-set clip-ons. Foot pegs are only slightly rear-set, something that balances control and comfort. These features make the cafe racer suitable for both everyday fun riding as well as longer journeys across highways.

Powertrain Details

Talking about performance, both these motorcycles will be using the same 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. It generates 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has USD forks at front and a gas mono-shock setup at the rear. Both ends have 17-inch alloy wheels, with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Similar to Speed 400, the cafe racer is likely to use an analogue speedometer with an integrated multi-function LCD screen. Upcoming Triumph cafe racer is expected to be positioned between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. These are priced at Rs 2.40 lakh and Rs 2.65 lakh, respectively. The most affordable Triumph one can buy in India is the Speed T4 (Rs 1.99 lakh).

