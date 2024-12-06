Triumph Scrambler 400X Year-End Benefits – Free Accessories Worth Rs 12.5K

The 398.15cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine on Triumph Scrambler 400X is capable of generating 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm

With a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, has achieved a new price-conscious 400cc platform. The more premium offering based on this platform is Scrambler 400X, which has been bestowed with year-end benefits of up to Rs 12.5K.

Triumph Scrambler 400X Year-End Benefits

Recently, Triumph offered attractive year-end benefits of up to Rs 12,500 on Scrambler 400X to boost sales and footfall into the dealerships. The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer is not offering cash benefits worth Rs 12,500 on the Scrambler 400X. There is a complementary set of accessories worth Rs 12,500.

The accessories part of this package worth Rs 12,500 includes a stylish T-shirt (official apparel merchandise), tank pads for rider grip onto the motorcycle, a luggage rack kit for utility, a high mudguard kit, a coated windscreen and lower engine bars. Ex-sh price of Triumph Scrambler 400X is Rs 2.64 lakh.

Discerning buyers of Scrambler 400X can avail of this year-end offer by Triumph between 1st of December 2024 to 31st of December 2024. Triumph Scrambler 400X offers an exhilarating riding experience both on and off the roads. With robust underpinnings, it also encourages riders to have fun and explore unchartered terrains.

The 398.15cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine is capable of generating 39.5 bhp of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with block-pattern tyres for the Scrambler look and character. It is suspended on USD front forks and mono-shock setup at the rear.

New Scrambler T4 incoming?

There was a lot of buzz around the Bajaj-Triumph camp suggesting that the duo is keen on bringing two new motorcycles around the festive season to push monthly sales volume to 10,000 units. We saw the launch of MY24 Speed 400 and its more affordable and less performant variant, Speed T4, in India.

In October 2024, Bajaj-Triumph duo pushed a hair above 4,000 units in sales with a 17.52% YoY growth and a 17.41% MoM growth, gaining 597 and 594 units in volume YoY and MoM respectively. Outside of Royal Enfield’s 350cc and 450cc ecosystem, Triumph’s 400cc is the best-selling lineup.

As seen with recent spy shots, Bajaj-Triumph duo seems to be developing a more affordable and less performant variant of Scrambler 400X, similar to what we saw with Speed T4. It could be called Triumph Scrambler T4, when launched. There is a good probability of it boosting the sales for the brand when launched at a competitive price.