Triumph Scrambler T4 Spied Testing? Stripped Down Variant Launch Soon?

Due to a lower state of tune and less premium components, Triumph Scrambler T4 could be a more affordable variant of Scrambler 400X

With a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles has successfully established a much more affordable 400cc portfolio. With the strength of this potent 400cc platform, Triumph has entered new price brackets and gained a much more wider audience base than before. It could be a perfect rival to upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 440 and Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440.

However, India is a price-sensitive market and favours affordable offerings. Realising this need, Triumph recently launched Speed T4, a more affordable variant of Speed 400 with a less powerful tune and inexpensive components. The company might be doing something similar Scrambler 400X as suggested by the recent test mules. Let’s take a look.

Triumph Scrambler T4 Spied

Because Triumph called the more affordable variant of Speed 400 as Speed T4, there is a good probability of them naming the affordable variant of Scrambler 400X as Scrambler T4. As seen in the video by onlinetech918, we can see what looks like a more affordable variant of Scrambler 400X under testing.

There seems to be emission testing equipment on this particular test mule, as suggested by the sensors on exhaust bend pipe. This sensor is connected to a testing setup of some sort. Because there is emission testing, the fingers point towards the possibility of this carrying a different tune or some physical changes in the powertrain.

These changes could be similar to what we saw with Speed T4. Triumph has a unique character with T4 by replacing electronic throttle control system with a manual one and offering a lower state of tune – 30.6 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. Gearbox remains the same 6-speed unit.

We can expect something similar with upcoming Triumph Scrambler T4. With Speed T4, Triumph also offered less premium components. As seen in the spy shots of Scrambler T4, we can see something similar. While USD front forks from Scrambler 400X are retained, they don’t have the Gold shade. Other components are less premium.

For example, seat is now a simpler single-piece unit as opposed to 400X’s fancier split seat setup. Rear tail light is different and grab rail looks cheaper too. The rubber pads on fuel tank are now gone and handlebar is a simpler unit now without any brace pads. Knuckle guards seems to have vanished and there might be other changes.

What could be the price?

Headlights and front mudguard looks similar and instrument cluster is the same semi-digital unit as seen on other 400cc Triumphs. Alloy wheel design on Triumph Scrambler T4 look different and they may be wrapped with skinnier tyres. Considering the product looks almost production-ready, launch could happen soon. Pricing might be around Rs 2.4 lakh mark (Ex-sh), which is around Rs 25,000 less than Scrambler 400X’s Rs 2.65 lakh (Ex-sh) price.