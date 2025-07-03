Triumph Speed 400 Free Accessories Worth Rs 7,600 – Limited Period Offer

Available at a competitive price of Rs 2.46 lakh, the Triumph Speed 400 further sweetens the deal with free accessories

Among the bikes that have challenged Royal Enfield, the Triumph 400 range has seen the most success. This range currently includes four bikes – Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Scrambler 400 XC. In the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment, Triumph 400 is currently ranked 5th. To boost sales, Triumph has announced free accessories with the Speed 400. Let’s check out the details.

Triumph Speed 400 free accessories

Enthusiasts planning to buy Triumph Speed 400 can get free accessories worth Rs 7,600. There is no change in the bike’s pricing. However, this offer of free accessories is applicable only till 31st July. The offer is also subject to availability of the free accessories. Folks can probably approach their nearest Triumph dealer to get more details about this offer. Triumph is offering these free accessories as part of its Modern Classic anniversary celebration.

Free accessories package being offered with Speed 400 includes knee pads and tank pads, which enhance styling and comfort. Functionally relevant accessories available under the offer include a transparent windscreen and lower engine bars (engine guard).

There are various other accessories that users can purchase for their Speed 400. To enhance style and comfort, options include LED bullet indicators and quilted seat. Storage space can be created with accessories such as rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage rack, nylon tank bag and nylon roll bag. Protection can be improved with accessories such as radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, aluminium sump guard, mud splash guard and upper engine bars.

Apart from these accessories, users can personalize further with the available colour options. A total of four colour options are on offer – Racing Yellow / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pewter Grey, Pearl Metallic White / Pewter Grey and Racing Red / Pearl Metallic White. Among these, the most enticing are the racing yellow and racing red colour options. All colour variants get the respective dual-tone rim decals, which further enhance overall look and feel. Pricing is the same for all four colour variants of Triumph Speed 400.

No change in equipment

Powering Triumph Speed 400 is a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder engine. It generates 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike utilizes a hybrid spine/perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe.

Suspension setup comprises 43 mm upside down Big Piston forks at front and a gas monoshock RSU at the rear. Wheel travel is 130 mm and 120 mm, respectively. Speed 400 has 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 110/80 front and 150/70 rear tyres.

With a seat height of 803 mm, Speed 400 allows optimal control and handling. The bike has an analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen. Other highlights include all-LED lighting, round headlamp, bar-end mirrors, torque-assist clutch and a USB Type-C charging socket.