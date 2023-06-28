Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Revealed – 398cc, 40 bhp, 37.5 Nm

Both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X packs the same 398cc single-cylinder engine with 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The partnership with Bajaj has yielded two new motorcycles for British brand Triumph. These are Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. As their name suggests, Speed 400 is a street naked motorcycle and resembles Street Twin (now called Speed Twin 900) to a large extent. On the other hand, Scrambler 400X strikes a resemblance with Scrambler 900.

Bajaj Auto manufactures both motorcycles in India for Triumph like it is manufacturing KTM and Husqvarna single-cylinder lineup. These are the first set of motorcycles to come out of this partnership. There will be more in the future. Most of the specifications are out, while prices are still under wraps. Let’s take a look at what they pack.

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400X – Bri-ish bonanza

This new TR-series 398cc engine is of prime importance with both these motorcycles. It gets DOHC and liquid-cooling setup along with a slip-and-assist clutch and ride-by-wire tech for granular throttle modulation. Performance numbers include 40 bhp of power at 8000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM, which brings it close to KTM 390 range’s figures.

But Triumph gets its peak performance much earlier in the rev range. A 6-speed transmission does duty, even though larger 900cc twin-cylinder models still feature a 5-speed gearbox. Engine’s visual presentation like triangular engine cover bears semblance with bigger Triumph bikes too. Despite liquid cooling, it gets fins that bring in the old-world charm.

Speaking of old-world charm, both Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X perfectly hit the neo-retro genre. Round headlight, minimal body panels, 43mm gold USD forks, mostly blacked-out engine bay with stylish silver accents, contrasting fuel tank colour look attractive. Speed 400 gets bar-end mirrors, single-tip exhaust and a single seat.

Scrambler 400X gets regular ORVMs but features a headlight grille, taller handlebar, knuckle guards, scrambler-style twin-tip exhaust and split seats. Componentry is slightly different for both. Speed 400 gets 17” alloy wheels at both ends, wrapped with Metzeler Sportec M9RR tyres, 140mm front and 130mm rear suspension travel, 300mm front disc, dual-channel ABS, 790mm seat height and more.

When will they launch?

Scrambler 400X gets 19” front and 17” rear wheels with Metzeler Karoo Street tyres with block pattern, 150mm suspension travel at both ends, 320mm front disc, switchable dual-channel ABS, 835mm seat height and more. Speed 400 weighs 170 kg, while Scrambler 400X weighs 179 kg. Triumph mounts all components on a hybrid tubular steel spine/perimeter frame.

There is a semi-digital instrument cluster with a large analog speedo and a digital tacho. It should’ve been the other way around, isn’t it? Other than that, all-LED lighting, heated grips (probably optional), USB Type-C charging port, switchable transaction control, gear position indicator, and more.

Considering everything Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are packing, we would wager that prices are likely to be around the same ballpark as KTM 390 range. A price between Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.5 lakh is highly likely. Launch is likely soon.