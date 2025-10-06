Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4 Prices Slashed – Now Even Affordable Than Last Year’s Launch Price

In a move that has surprised the industry and delighted enthusiasts, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto have announced a price cut on their popular Speed range, even as the GST rate on motorcycles above 350cc has increased to 40%. As part of this festive initiative, the Speed 400 is now priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (down from Rs 2.50 lakh), while the Speed T4 now costs Rs 1.92 lakh (down from Rs 2.06 lakh, ex-showroom). This marks a reduction of up to Rs 16,797, achieved despite the higher tax burden. This makes the two bikes even more affordable than their launch price in 2024, when it was available at Rs 2.4 lakh and Rs 2.17 lakh, ex-sh.

Absorbing the GST Hike

The government’s new GST rate revision for 350cc+ motorcycles was expected to push up prices across the premium segment. However, Triumph and Bajaj Auto have chosen to absorb the increased cost instead of passing it on to customers. In fact, the company has gone a step further by introducing a net price reduction — making this one of the most customer-friendly pricing decisions in recent times.

If Triumph had only adjusted for the GST hike without any benefit absorption, prices of the Speed 400 would have been close to Rs 2.55–2.60 lakh. Instead, by taking the entire impact internally and offering an additional discount, Triumph has effectively created a price difference of around Rs 25,000 compared to what buyers might have otherwise paid this month.

Strong Momentum for the Speed Range

The Speed lineup — including the Speed 400 and Speed T4 — has been one of Triumph’s most successful product lines in India. The brand reports that monthly volumes have nearly doubled since FY23–24, underlining the strong appeal of the motorcycles for Indian riders seeking a blend of performance, accessibility, and modern design.

Speaking on the announcement, Manik Nangia, President – Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “The Speed 400 and Speed T4 have set benchmarks in performance, design, and accessibility. By absorbing the impact and introducing a price slash, Triumph and Bajaj Auto are reaffirming their focus on the Indian market and its customers, ensuring the Speed range continues to deliver unmatched value. We have also seen monthly volumes nearly double since FY23–24, with a strong surge in demand before the GST revision, which is a clear reflection of the trust and aspiration customers associate with Triumph. We are confident of sustaining this momentum going forward.”

Strengthening Festive Demand

With this announcement, Triumph aims to strengthen festive season sentiment and continue its leadership in the mid-size motorcycle category. The Speed range continues to be a key driver for Triumph’s expansion in India, offering an entry point into the brand’s 120-year legacy. This latest move — absorbing the GST hike and simultaneously offering a festive price reduction — reflects Triumph and Bajaj Auto’s customer-first approach and long-term commitment to the Indian market.