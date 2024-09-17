Triumph Speed T4 And MY25 Speed 400 Launched – Starts From Rs 2.17L

With Triumph Speed T4, rivalry against products like Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB300R, Yezdi Roadster and others is intensified

Competition in the premium single-cylinder motorcycle space has increased quite a bit. Triumph-Bajaj duo is competing at the highest level and have just launched the new Triumph Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400. With these launches, Triumph’s base 400cc motorcycle is now priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (Ex-sh).

Triumph Speed T4 And MY25 Speed 400

The rumours suggesting Triumph-Bajaj duo will launch two new Triumph motorcycles in India turned out to be true and we get the new Speed T4 and MY 25 Speed 400. Speculations suggested the launch of Triumph’s upcoming Thruxton 400, but that seems to be way in the future.

Starting with Triumph Speed T4, this is now the new base model in the company’s 400cc lineup. Starting from Rs 2.17 lakh (Ex-sh), it is the entry-point into Triumph’s ecosystem. While MY25 Speed 400 looks like an update to current Speed 400, Speed T4 sounds like an all-new motorcycle.

Triumph is carving out a new base variant by reducing the performance for a relaxed character. This looks like it is a direct dig at Royal Enfield Classic 350 as it is renowned for its relaxed riding character. Performance metrics include 31 PS of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM from the same 398cc TR series engine as Speed 400.

Mid-range has been vastly improved with 30% increase in inertia and there is a manual throttle body as well. Elements like slipper clutch, 43mm RSU telescopic front forks, dual-channel ABS, USB port are notable. Triumph Speed T4 gets three colours – Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black.

Triumph MY25 Speed 400 is an update to current model and retains its edgy performance characteristics. The main highlights of MY25 update include higher-profile tyres and enhanced seating comfort. There are adjustable levers too, for rider convenience. It is priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (Ex-sh) and comes with 4 colours – Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red & Phantom Black.

Statement from Bajaj-Triumph

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., commented, “With the launch of the Speed T4 and MY25 Speed 400, we continue our commitment to expanding Triumph’s range in India. These models blend heritage with innovation, offering both relaxed and performance-oriented riders something special.

The Triumph and Bajaj Alliance has put out almost 60,000 bikes of the TR series to over 50 countries including India. We are delighted with the customer acceptance and the widening base of the franchise. This motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries together and build the modern classic segment for a larger audience.”