Triumph Speed T4 Baja Orange Colour Launch Price Rs 2.05 L

With the launch of its affordable TR-Series 400cc platform, Triumph Motorcycles has seen a major sales boost. The company has registered a healthy 30% YoY growth with its TR-Series motorcycles. To boost sales further, Triumph Motorcycles India has just launched a new colour with its most affordable offering, the Speed T4. Let’s check out this new shade.

Triumph Speed T4 Baja Orange

Called Baja Orange, this new colour launched with Triumph Speed T4 is priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that Triumph Speed T4’s base price continues to be Rs 1.99 lakh (Ex-sh), down from the launch price of Rs 2.17 lakh (Ex-sh) in September 2024. The just launched Baja Orange is the 5th colour in Speed T4’s palette.

Speaking of, Triumph Speed T4 is also offered in Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White priced at Rs 1.99 lakh and then we have Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black / Storm Grey colourways priced at Rs 2.03 lakh. Baja Orange sits on top of these colours, priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

According to Triumph, this is the first time a 400cc segment motorcycle has been offered with a colourway like Baja Orange. The way it has been executed on Speed T4, this Baja Orange shade sort of reminds us of Baja Orange colour option offered with Scrambler 1200. Similar Baja Orange in a matte shade was offered on Street Triple 765R as well.

With the new Speed T4 Baja Orange colourway, Triumph aims to offer more road presence that exudes a warm appeal. It continues to get brushed steel finish on its exhaust unit, a Speed T4 badge in 3D, pinstriping on alloy wheels and more. This colourway is inspired from raw and sun-soaked landscapes of Baja desert in California.

Specs & Features

Triumph Speed T4 Baja Orange priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (Ex-sh) continues to be powered by the same 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4V/cylinder engine that is capable of generating 31 PS of peak power and 36 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It weighs 180 kg and offers a seat height of 806 mm.

It continues to be suspended by RSU telescopic front forks and mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking hardware includes single disc setup at both end along with dual-channel ABS. 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with 110-section tyres at the front and 140-section rear tyres. Features include all-LED lighting along with a semi-digital instrument cluster.

