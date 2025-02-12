Triumph Speed T4 Price Slashed To Rs 1.99 Lakh – Details

In addition to being the most affordable Triumph bike in India, the Speed T4 is also well-suited for local riding conditions

Triumph’s 400 range has emerged as a popular choice, ranked 5th in the 350cc-450cc motorcycle segment. Speed T4 was launched in September last year and was intended to increase sales volumes. It competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Scram 411, Honda CB350RS and Jawa 42.

Triumph Speed T4 Price Slashed

At the time of its launch, Triumph Speed T4 was offered at a starting price of Rs 2.17 lakh. However, a special launch discount offer of Rs 18,000 was applicable for the bike. The effective price was Rs 1.99 lakh. Since it feels a bit odd to continue a discount offer scheme forever, the price of Speed T4 has now been revised to Rs 1.99 lakh. This also helps eliminate any confusion that some customers may have about the pricing of the bike.

Speed 400 Platform, fewer features

Triumph Speed T4 utilizes the same platform as the Speed 400. It has a perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. However, it misses out on multiple features such as USD forks, traction control, electronic throttle control and immobilizer. Users can access a more relaxed riding position with the Speed T4. It makes the bike more practical, considering the heavy traffic one often encounters on an everyday basis.

Talking about performance, Speed T4 and Speed 400 have the same 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine. However, Speed T4 generates 31 PS and 36 Nm, which is lower than 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of Speed 400. T4 has manual throttle control in comparison to electronic throttle control of Speed 400. Fuel tank capacity of 13 litres is the same for both bikes.

While 17-inch wheels are common, the tyre sizes are different. T4 has 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres, as compared to 110/80 / 150/70 of Speed 400. T4 comes with conventional 43mm telescopic forks with 140 mm of travel. The USD forks onboard Speed 400 have 130 mm of travel. Parts common to both bikes include mono-shock rear suspension, 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. Both bikes also share the analogue speedometer with an integrated multi-function LCD screen.

Dimensional differences

There are some dimensional differences such as seat height of 806 mm for T4 and 803 mm for Speed 400. T4 has a longer wheelbase of 1,406 mm, as compared to 1,386 mm of Speed 400. Speed T4 has a rake angle of 24.2° in comparison to 25.1° of Speed 400. That makes the T4 slightly better in terms of handling city riding conditions. It can be more agile and allow quicker steering. There is not much difference in wet weight, with T4 weighing at 180 kg in comparison to 179 kg of Speed 400.

For budget-conscious buyers, the Triumph Speed T4 presents a compelling option. However, for those seeking superior performance and features, spending an additional Rs 40,000 on the Speed 400 doesn’t seem too difficult.