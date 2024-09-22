Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400 – Specs, Features, Pricing Compared

With a more affordable version of Triumph Speed range, Speed T4, helps the brand better rival segment leader Royal Enfield Classic 350

The iconic motorcycle manufacturing brand, Triumph Motorcycles, has been actively widening the horizon of its affordable lineup. Just recently, Triumph launched its most affordable offering yet, in the form of Speed T4. Bajaj-Triumph duo has been sharpening its product offensive against Royal Enfield for some time.

Updated MY25 Speed 400 will rival the Guerrilla 450, Speed T4 will rival the just updated Royal Enfield Classic 350. While the obvious rival is Classic 350, there are many changes in Speed T4 when compared to MY25 Speed 400. Let’s look at everything new and different with Speed T4 compared to the updated MY25 Speed 400.

Triumph Speed T4 Vs Speed 400

There are major changes in the powertrain and exhaust to set up a unique new motorcycle with Speed T4 from a Speed 400. For starters, both Triumph Speed T4 and Speed 400 share the same basic powertrain. In this sense, they both get the same 398cc DOHC 4V single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine.

However, Triumph has worked on this 400cc engine to carve out two different flavours. On Speed T4, Triumph has replaced the electronic throttle control system of Speed 400 with a manual one. Speed T4 also comes with a lower state of tune generating 30.6 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 36 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM.

MY25 Speed 400 continues with the previous tune of 40 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 RPM. Both vehicles get a 6-speed gearbox, but the final drive of Speed T4 gets a O Ring chain, while Speed 400 gets an X Ring chain. Triumph has also reworked on Speed T4’s exhaust note to make it more bassy.

Other than powertrain changes, there are changes in dimensions and componentry as well. Starting with dimensions, Speed T4 is slightly wider with handlebars at 827 mm and taller without ORVMs at 1098 mm as opposed to 814 mm and 1084 mm of Speed 400, respectively. Speed T4 also has a taller seat height of 806 mm and weighs 180 kg, 4 kg heavier than Speed 400.

Where componentry is concerned, the main noticeable difference is that Triumph Speed T4 gets 43mm RSU telescopic front forks, as opposed to the 43mm USD forks in gold finish on Speed 400. Another notable difference is that Speed T4 gets narrower 140-section tyres, while Speed 400 retains fatter and more premium 150-section tyres.

Different riding characteristics

With MY25 Speed 400, Triumph is offering adjustable levers, which are absent on Speed T4. Conversely, Speed T4 gets a bassier exhaust that Speed 400 misses out on. Other features and lighting setups are shared between both bikes. With Speed T4, one can expect relaxed riding characteristics, while Speed 400 continues to be high-strung, where performance is concerned.