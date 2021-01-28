Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch Price Rs 16.95 L

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is based on a brand new chassis, receives new features and gets a new 1160cc 180 hp engine

Triumph Motorcycles India have launched the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS today, at a starting price of Rs 16.95 lakhs, ex-sh. It is priced at £15,100 in the UK, which when converted is about Rs. 15.11 lakhs.

Features

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS receives several improvements over its predecessor Speed Triple 1050. For starters, it is 10 kgs lighter than its earlier counterpart, weighing 198 kgs and sports a slimmer look with a compact frame and sleek LED headlamps. It also sees some change in its fuel tank which is of 15.5 liter capacity while the tail lamp has increased in size.

High mounted twin exhausts seen in the Triple 1050 now change to a single exhaust canister on the 1200 RS while ergonomics are improved with its handlebar now 13mm wider and more forward positioned foot pegs. Perch is set at a height of 830 mm.

The Triple 1200 RS sits on 17 inch light weight, case aluminum, V-spoke wheels with Metzeler RACETEC RR tyres while Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC2 tyres can also be fitted as a factory approved track option.

Triple 1200 RS gets fully adjustable Ohlins suspension and Brembo Stylema brakes. Performance also gets augmented with Optimized Cornering ABS and switchable Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU. This 6 axis IMU consists of 5 ride modes of Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider and lean sensitive traction control and cornering ABS.

The feature list goes on to include a 5 inch TFT display with user interface, Triumph’s ‘My Connectivity’ system with turn by turn navigation and GoPro controls, keyless ignition, steering lock and keyless fuel filler cap.

Street Triple 1200 RS gets color options of Sapphire Black, with red and silver graphics, or Matt Silver Ice, with black, silver and yellow graphics. The accessory list has also been enhanced with a total of 35 accessories for better styling, technology, luggage, protection and care.

These include body coloured fly screen, tinted visor, machined sports bar end mirrors, front and rear brake reservoirs and accessory luggage with water resistant tank and tail bags, frame protectors, all weather covers and accessory battery charger.

Engine

Triumph Triple 1200 RS is powered by a completely redesigned engine. It is more compact but of higher capacity with every element designed for increased performance and better control and delivering the highest power-to-weight ratio ever seen on a Speed Triple. This 1160cc, inline, triple engine makes 180 hp power at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm torque at 9,000 rpm which is around 30 hp and 8 Nm more than that offered by the engine on its predecessor.

This makes the Speed Triple more powerful and faster making the 1200 RS the most powerful and torque rich Speed Triple ever. The engine gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

It also receives a new lithium-ion battery which is 60 percent lighter than a lead acid battery thus reducing overall weight by 2.3 kgs. The battery charger offered is suited for both lithium ion battery and lead acid batteries. The Triumph Street Triple 1200 RS comes in with 10,000 miles (16k kms) service interval and 2 years unlimited mileage warranty.