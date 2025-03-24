Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Spied Without Camouflage – Launch Soon?

The retro classic 350cc to 450cc motorcycle segment is heating up. We have Royal Enfield on one side with around 86% of the segment and then we have the challengers. Joining the challengers soon will be Triumph Thruxton 400 (name not confirmed) featuring a Cafe Racer aesthetic which is not currently used in this segment.

There have been multiple spy shots of this upcoming motorcycle. The latest spy shot might very well be the clearest and it features zero camouflage and testing equipment and associated wires. Even the finishings on engine bay and body panels look finalized, suggesting that it is nearing production and a launch might be around the corner.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Spied

The iconic and legacy motorcycle brand, Triumph, is keen on expanding its single-cylinder portfolio, which is manufactured by Bajaj Auto here in India. The lineup currently includes Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and Speed T4. There have been test mules spotted of a Scrambler T4 (name not confirmed) as well.

Triumph and Bajaj are on the verge of launching a Cafe Racer inspired motorcycle in India and abroad. When launched, it may take the name of Thruxton 400 or it may get a name based on the already established Speed 400 brand. Previous test mule sightings have shown some kind of testing equipment or had the Triumph branding hidden or concealed.

The new spy shots do not show any camouflage or testing equipment and it features Triumph logo on engine casing. The finishing on body panels and engine bay might be final production-spec as well. Where design is concerned, Triumph’s upcoming Cafe Racer looks neat and aesthetically pleasing with a retro charm.

It has a committed riding posture and we can see the test rider leaned on to the clip-on handlebars. Footpeg positioning is slightly rear-set too, which is fitting for a Cafe Racer motorcycle. We can also see bar-end mirrors, which we hope Triumph offers as standard fitment and not part of accessories.

What to expect?

At the front, we have a classic Cafe Racer style semi fairing that ends into a round LED headlight. There’s also a neat flyscreen integrated into this fairing. Headlight gets a stylish ‘X’ motif which gives it a funky look. Seat is of single-piece type and there is a single-piece pillion grab rail as well.

Engine bay gets a Matte Black finish with exposed rivets appeal oozing quality associated with Triumph brand. USD front forks, rear mono-shock 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, disc brakes at both ends with dual channel ABS are notable components. Previous spy shots show the same semi-digital instrument cluster with Triumph Thruxton 400 which lacks Bluetooth.

There’s a large radiator for engine heat management. Speaking of, Triumph is likely to offer the same 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of generating around 40 bhp of peak power and around 38 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is likely to be around the corner and more info will be divulged soon.

Source