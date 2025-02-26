Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Testing Continues Before Launch

Bajaj and Triumph are stepping up their game in the premium single-cylinder motorcycle segment. After launching the Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and Speed T4, Triumph is now working on Scrambler T4 (speculated name) and a Thruxton 400 (speculated name) and the testing continues in full swing as suggested by recent spy shots.

Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer Testing

With the launch of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, Triumph opened a new chapter in terms of pricing and product planning. Based on the new 400cc platform, Triumph has already launched three motorcycles and is on the verge of developing two more motorcycles. Production of these motorcycles is handled by Bajaj Auto.

Speculated to be called Thruxton 400, Triumph’s latest Cafe Racer motorcycle brings style and substance to this segment. There is a possibility of this being called Speed 400 RR, building on the popularity of Speed 400. This motorcycle has been spied globally multiple times and is the 2nd recorded instance of testing in India.

As seen in the video by The Fat Biker, Triumph Thruxton 400 is a Cafe Racer style motorcycle with a striking semi fairing setup. Other Cafe Racer cues like low-set clip-on handlebars and bar-end mirrors are present. Other than that, we have retro design cues like circular headlight, circular ORVMs, an analogue tachometer and more.

Interestingly, there seems to be an X insignia LED signature in the headlights. Along with that, we have LED tail lights and turn indicators, black USD telescopic front forks and a single seat setup with a single-piece rear grab rail. Rider’s triangle looks slightly more committed than Speed 400 owing to the low-set clip-on handlebars.

What to expect?

Triumph Thruxton 400 is probably rocking the same main frame, sub frame and swingarm as Speed 400. Suspension components include USD front forks and a rear mono-shock, while braking is handled by single discs at both ends with dual channel ABS. Tyres are likely to be slightly fatter than the 150-section rear tyre on Speed 400. Royal Enfield Guerrilla does offer 160-section tyres, if you’re wondering.

These spy shots from The Fat Biker suggest that Triumph Thruxton 400 Cafe Racer will get the same semi-digital instrument cluster as Speed 400. Where powertrains are concerned, it will be powered by the same 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine with around 40 bhp and 38 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is likely around festive season.