Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Date Revealed Via Official Teaser

Triumph Motorcycles has officially confirmed the launch date of its much-anticipated Thruxton 400 cafe racer. Set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025, the announcement comes with a cleverly themed teaser image – a cappuccino cup with latte art resembling the iconic cafe racer’s front cowl and handlebar setup. Titled “Poise and Performance – Brewed to Perfection”, the teaser blends the cafe racer spirit with a touch of classic Triumph flair.

Launch-Ready Spy Shots Surfaced Earlier This Week

The launch teaser follows hot on the heels of a series of spy shots captured earlier this week, showing the Thruxton 400 completely undisguised and likely en route to a TVC shoot near Pune. The motorcycle looked production-ready, suggesting Triumph has completed final development and validation.

These images revealed signature styling elements including a half fairing with round LED headlamp, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat with rear cowl, and clip-on handlebars for that classic cafe racer silhouette. The design language clearly borrows cues from the larger Thruxton 1200, blended with underpinnings and features from Triumph’s existing 400cc platform, seen on the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Features and Expected Specs

The Thruxton 400 is expected to share the 398cc single-cylinder engine with the Speed 400, producing around 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. It will use a tubular steel frame, USD forks, and 17-inch alloys shod with Pirelli or locally sourced MRF tyres. Notable additions include a sporty clip-on setup, repositioned turn indicators, and a distinctive cafe-racer cowl.

Triumph is also offering modern features such as a semi-digital console, dual-channel ABS, and possibly multiple ride modes like its siblings. Based on the spy shots, a bold red paint scheme with white racing stripes may be one of the launch colours.

Expected Price and Positioning

Considering Triumph’s aggressive pricing strategy with the Speed 400 (currently starting from Rs 1.99 lakh ex-showroom), the Thruxton 400 may arrive at a slightly premium price point, likely between Rs 2.30 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This would position it as a unique offering in the retro cafe racer segment with no direct rivals at this price and displacement level.

The Thruxton 400 aims to carry forward the legacy of Triumph’s Thruxton line into the accessible middleweight category. With a modern engine, nostalgic design, and accessible price tag, it’s set to appeal to both enthusiasts of classic British styling and newer riders looking for character with everyday usability. We’ll bring you all the updates from the launch on August 6 – stay tuned!