Triumph Thruxton 400 Reach Showrooms Ahead Of 6th August Launch

India’s premium single-cylinder performance motorcycles have seen a major bump in demand and OEMs are lining up their offerings to cater it. Triumph already has three offerings in this place and is launching a 4th one on 6th August 2025. Ahead of official launch, units have started to arrive at dealerships. Let’s take a closer look.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Reach Showrooms

With a strategic partnership with Bajaj Auto, Triumph Motorcycles is keen on launching their 4th product based on the popular Speed 400. After Speed 400, Scrambler 400X and Speed T4, Triumph Bajaj duo is launching the Thruxton 400 in India on 6th August 2025, and might be slotted as the most expensive product in the 400cc lineup.

Ahead of 6th August launch, units have started to arrive at dealerships and give us a good look at what to expect from this motorcycle. As seen in these recent spy shots from dealerships, it is vastly based on the Speed 400, but has subtle changes in small things and one big change in the form of its overall styling.

Thruxton 400 is a Cafe Racer style motorcycle and it gets a semi fairing at the front that extends till the bottom of its fuel tank. This new fairing adds a muscular stance to this motorcycle and lends a handsome appeal. There’s a longer fuel tank and a circular LED headlight setup with integrated LED DRLs along with a new LED tail light.

What to expect?

Handlebar is of clip-on type that commands the rider to lean in. When leaned in, Thruxton 400’s stylish windscreen might prove beneficial too. Other notable elements include bar-end mirrors, a split seat setup with an optional body-coloured rear seat cowl. Most other components look more or less the same as Speed 400, which is not a bad thing.

Componentry is on the premium side with USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, front and rear disc brake setup with dual channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels with what looks like similar sized tyres as Speed 400 and the same semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer which many still love.

Powertrain setup is likely to be carried over from Speed 400 unchanged. However, Triumph might introduce a new tune with Thruxton 400 to establish a unique character to suit its Cafe Racer styling. In Speed 400, this 398.15cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine generates 39.5 bhp of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

