Triumph Thruxton 400 vs RE Continental GT 650 – Specs, Features

The new Triumph Thruxton 400, built in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, marks a bold entry into the premium 400cc segment

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Thruxton 400cc café racer in Indian markets. It boasts of an attractive design with racer accents while also demonstrating outstanding performance. The new Thruxton is priced at Rs 2,74,137 (ex-showroom) and while it has no real direct rival in Indian markets, it does offer some competition to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

While these two motorcycles share similarities in genre and riding style, they are set apart by a host of differences, mainly in the engine department. Here we assess these specifications to aid buyers make the right choice between these two café racers.

Thruxton 400 vs RE Continental GT – Price, Dimensions, Features

To start off, the Triumph Thruxton has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.75 lakh. This makes it around Rs 50k cheaper than the RE Continental GT 650 that carries a price tag which starts from Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). We also compare these two models in terms of features, performance, mileage and displacement.

In comparison to the Triumph Thruxton 400, the RE Continental GT 650 is a relatively larger bike. While the Thruxton rides on a 1,376 mm wheelbase, that of the GT is at 1,398 mm. Ground clearance of the RE which is at 174 mm is also relatively much more than the Thruxton at 158 mm. Also, Conti GT has a higher seat at 804 mm over 795 mm seen on Thruxton.

While fuel tank capacity is at 12.5 liters on the RE, it goes up by 0.5 liters to 13 liters on the Thruxton. Where the RE Continental GT650 is set apart significantly is in terms of its kerb weight which stands at a hefty 214 kgs over 183 kgs of the Thruxton which makes it a substantial 31kg lighter.

The Thruxton is presented in colour options of Lava Red Gloss and Aluminum Silver, Pearl Metallic White and Storm Grey, Metallic Racing Yellow with Aluminum Silver, and Phantom Black with Aluminum Silver. RE, on the other hand, gets 6 colours of British Racing Green, Rocker Red, Dux Deluxe, Mr Clean, Apex Grey, Slipstream Blue.

True to its retro café racer style, 2025 Thruxton gets a simple design. It receives a contemporary instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, small LCD screen and all LED lighting along with a USB charging port, ride-by-wire and traction control besides slip-and-assist clutch. The GT 650 gets a double cradle frame, split-pod analogue console, a single seat setup, clip on handle bars and USB charging port.

Engine and Performance

Differing extensively in engine specs, the Triumph Thruxton 400 draws its power via a 398cc, single cylinder liquid cooled unit that offers 41.5 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. It commands a higher power-to-weight ratio of 229.5 bhp/tonne.

The Continental GT 650 is powered by a significantly larger 648cc, twin-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that makes 47 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm torque at 5,650 rpm. It commands a power-to-weight ratio at 219.6hp/tonne. Both bikes get mated to a 6 speed gearbox. This makes the GT650 offer higher power output over the Thruxton even as the higher weight of the former relates to a lower power-to-weight ratio.

Triumph Thruxton also differs from the GT 650 as it receives a USD fork / monoshock as against the telescopic fork / twin shock absorbers seen on the GT. In terms of braking, the Thruxton gets 300mm disc / 230mm disc at the front and rear as compared to 320mm disc / 240mm disc seen on the GT. The Thruxton also gets wider tyres at 110/70-R17 / 150/60-R17 over the GT 650 that rides on 100/90-18 / 130/70-R18.

Buyers will have to choose between the Thruxton 400 and Continental GT 650 taking into consideration these differences where one is more highly priced that the other. However, the Thruxton scores over the GT 650 in terms of being relatively lighter while it also offers better rider conveniences and the latest in technology. Even simple things like tubeless tyres are standard on Thruxton, which is not with the Conti.