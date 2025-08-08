Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400 – Differences Explained

Though both bikes are built on the same 400cc platform, the Thruxton shows off a café racer stance over the classic naked roadster styling of Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Thruxton 400 in Indian markets. Triumph Thruxton 400 enhances the company’s 400cc segment where it is positioned above the Scrambler 400 X. Special attention has been paid to the overall makeup of the new Thruxton 400 which scales over the Speed 400 both in terms of visual and mechanical updates. Here we assess the similarities and differences between these two models.

Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400 – Price, Dimensions, Features

Triumph has priced the Thruxton 400 at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Speed 400 was recently updated to a new pricing of Rs 2.46 lakh which means that the Thruxton 400 commands a premium of around Rs 28,000 over Speed 400.

Even as the Thruxton and Speed 400cc models share some of their underpinnings, there are some differences in features, overall styling and riding stance. Where dimensions are concerned, the Thruxton and Speed differ in terms of ground clearance. Where the Thruxton 400 gets 158 ground clearance, the Speed 400 is 6mm higher at 165mm.

There is also a difference in steering angle while Thruxton 400 is also heavier at 183 kgs which is 4 kgs more than the Speed 400. Feature-wise, the new Triumph Thruxton gets half fairing, a rear seat cowl and bar end mirrors. It also receives a single seat set up, clip on handlebars with riders showing off a forward leading stance.

The new clip-on handlebars of the Thruxton are 40mm narrower and 246mm lower than those being offered on the Speed 400, while it also differs in the position of the foot-pegs which are placed 86mm further back and 27mm higher. Towards the rear, differences are seen in the new tail lamp design offered on the Thruxton which also gets a blacked out USD fork over the golden colour seen on the Speed 400.

Both motorcycles ride on 17 inch alloy wheels while braking is via disc brakes with dual channel ABS. The difference lies in their tyres. The Thruxton 400 gets Apollo Alpha H1 or MRF tyre options while Speed 400 gets Vredestein tyres. Suspension too differs with Thruxton receiving 10mm added suspension travel over the Speed 400.

Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400 – Engine Specs

Both Thruxton 400 and Speed 400 are powered by the same 398cc TR Series single-cylinder engine. However, this engine on the Thruxton 400 offers 42 hp power at 9,000 rpm as compared to 40 hp at 8,000 rpm offered on the Speed 400. Torque figures see no difference in the fact that the engine produces 37.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm on both bikes.

Inclusion of a rear sprocket, which has 2 less teeth as compared to the one seen on the Speed 400 adds to the top speed of the Thruxton 400, while it also offers better power to weight ratio. As reported, the Thruxton offers a 0-100km/h time reduced by around 1 second over 6.7 seconds offered on the Speed 400. Both vehicles get a 6-speed gearbox.

These difference show up the Thruxton 400 as a café racer with a sportier riding stance and sharper performance over the Speed 400 which boasts of a more relaxed ride but a better price to performance ratio.