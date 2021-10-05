Triumph Tiger 660 Makes Global Debut Ahead Of India Launch

Much awaited Tiger 660 adventure motorcycle has made its global debut – It is offered in a choice of 3 colour options

An adventure sports motorcycle, Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on Trident 660. The latter was launched in India earlier this year in April at a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Today, Tiger 660 has made its global debut. Launch in India is likely to take place in Jan 2022.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 design and features

Although Tiger Sport 660 shares majority of its hardware with Trident 660, the bike has quite a few unique features. Starting at the front, Tiger Sport 660 gets sleek twin LED headlamps. The front fairing sports a pointy nose, which ensures a dominating road presence.

The overall look and feel is further accentuated with the use of a large windscreen. This could be an adjustable unit. In comparison, naked Trident 660 features a neo-retro design theme. It is equipped with round headlamp.

Talking about side profile, Tiger Sport 660 utilizes prominent radiator shrouds. The front fairing extends towards the sides, merging seamlessly with the fuel tank. On Tiger Sport, the fuel tank has a different design in comparison to that of Trident 660. It also can carry more fuel. Trident 660 can carry 14 litres of fuel, while Tiger 660 can carry 17 liters of fuel.

Basic structure of the exhaust pipes and underbelly exhaust is largely the same in both bikes. Another difference can be seen in the seat and tail section of Tiger Sport. As compared to Trident 660, Tiger Sport has a longer seat with more space for the rider. The seat appears to be more comfy, as compared to that of Trident.

Overall ergonomics have been tweaked to make Tiger Sport more suitable for long distance journeys. While Trident has a forward leaning riding stance, things are more upright with Tiger Sport. Making it possible are the centrally placed foot pegs and raised, wide handlebars.

At the rear, Tiger Sport 660 has an elevated tail section with a narrow strip for mounting the number plate. In comparison, the number plate on Trident 660 is mounted on the swingarm linked tyre hugger unit.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 engine

Tiger 660 is powered by the same engine, as on offer with Trident 660. Even the max output specs are same. Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder motor that is capable of producing 80 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike is equipped with slip and assist clutch, which significantly reduces rider fatigue.

The tubular steel perimeter frame on Tiger Sport looks the same as that of Trident. However, Tiger Sport seems to have an additional sub-frame at the rear. This is likely needed to support the weight of panniers and cargo at the rear.

Other hardware components such as suspension and braking system are the same as that of Trident 660. The bike utilizes Showa 41mm USD forks at front and Showa monoshock RSU with preload adjustment at the rear. It has twin 310mm floating discs at front and single 255mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.