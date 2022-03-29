Triumph Tiger 660cc Launch Price Rs 8.95 Lakh

Versatile Triumph Tiger Sport 660 can effectively tackle city streets, mild off-roading and long-distance touring

With significant potential in ADV tourer segment, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has launched Tiger Sport 660 in India at a price of Rs 8.95 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 50k.

The bike had made its global debut last year in October. It is the most affordable ADV bike from Triumph. The company also sells Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900, starting at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.70 lakh, respectively.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 styling and features

True to its Tiger DNA, the bike has a dominating street presence. Some key features include striking dual LED headlamp, LED DRL, sharp LED turn signals, large V-shaped windscreen, minimal fairing, exposed frame, sporty underbelly exhaust and narrow tail section. Users can expect an ergonomic riding stance, helped by wide handlebar and centrally mounted footpegs. Low seat height of 835mm will ensure improved control and stability across varied terrain.

There are three dual-tone colour options on offer – Lucerne Blue / Sapphire Black, Korosi Red / Graphite and Graphite / Sapphire Black. The core theme across all these colour options comprises a blacked-out look with the contrasting shade used at the front on fuel tank, headlamp cowl and side fairing. Users can choose from a wide range of accessories. They can select their preferences online or at the dealership.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 engine and specs

Tiger Sport 660 will be borrowing most of its hardware from Trident 660 naked streetfighter. It is powered by a 660cc, 12-valve, liquid cooled, inline 3-cylinder, DOHC motor, capable of generating 80 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with slip and assist clutch that ensures effortless clutch pulls. It reduces rider fatigue and can be quite useful when negotiating heavy traffic.

The bike utilizes a tubular steel perimeter frame, integrated with twin-sided, fabricated steel swingarm. The lightweight chassis ensures easy manoeuvrability in tight urban spaces. Suspension system comprises Showa 41mm USD front forks with 150mm wheel travel and Showa monoshock rear suspension with remote hydraulic preload adjustability.

The bike has 17-inch cast aluminium wheels at both ends, shod with 120/70 ZR (58W) front and 180/55 ZR (73W) rear tyres. Braking duties are performed by dual 310 mm discs at front and single 255mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

With tank capacity of 17.2 litres and fuel efficiency of around 22 km per litre, there will be less stops at fuel stations. On a full tank, the bike can ride close to 400 km. Another benefit is long service interval of 16,000 km / 12 months. This is one of the best in this segment. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650.