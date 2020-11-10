Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased Ahead Of Global Debut – Official

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is reported to be road focused and is likely to forgo several features to arrive at a competitive price point

Triumph Motorcycles is busy introducing new products amidst the full blown pandemic crisis that has been greatly affecting the automotive industry. The British sportsbike marque just unveiled its most affordable three-cylinder motorcycle, the Trident, last month, and is already gearing up to introduce a new Tiger variant.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph India has released a teaser image of a new Tiger variant without furnishing any details. The image shows a red finished adventure tourer with the Tiger’s instantly recognizable LED light signature. International media expects the new variant to be called as the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport.

The new Tiger 900 is currently available in four variants with a strong focus on all-terrain riding. The Tiger Sport 850 is expected to serve as a new entry level model with heightened focus on tarmac touring.

However, new motorcycle does appear to be sporting 19-inch front wheel dual-purpose tyre. We expect the Tiger 850 Sport to feature some significant cost cutting measures to arrive at a competitive price point.

Specifications

With the Euro 5 emission norms forcing OEMs to go for slightly higher displacement, it is unlikely that the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will feature an engine that is smaller than the 900 variants. The in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor displaces 888 cc and produces 95 hp and 87 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed unit. We expect the new variant to carry forward this configuration despite the ‘850’ in the nomenclature.

If the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is road focuses, then we expect the inverted telescopic front fork and rear monoshock to feature tweaked stiffness and damping coefficients. Triumph may likely delete some electronic features such as Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and related systems to make the 850 Sport more accessible than its 900 siblings.

For reference, the fully loaded Triumph Tiger 900 variants are equipped with a 7-inch colour TFT instrument display, IMU-powered cornering ABS, cornering traction control, Triumph Shift Assist (bi-directional quick shifter), 6 riding modes, cruise control, heated grips and seats, mobile charger, tire pressure monitoring system, and so on.

Rivals

The Triumph Tiger 850 will lock horns with the likes of BMW F900XR and Yamaha Tracer 900. Pricing is expected to be competitive. The road-focused tourer will make its online debut on November 17th and is expected to be ready for the market sometime in first half of 2021. We expect Triumph to introduce the new Tiger variant in India sometime early next year.