Triumph Tiger 900 India launch price Rs 13.70 lakh – 3 variants

The new 2020MY Triumph Tiger 900 dual-sport motorcycle comes in three formats: GT, Rally and Rally Pro

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched its much-awaited adventure tourer or dual-sport motorcycle, Tiger 900 at a starting price of Rs 13.70 lakh ex-showroom. It is available in three variants: GT (Rs 13.70 lakh), Rally (Rs 14.35 lakh) and Rally Pro (Rs 15.50 lakh). Bookings were opened a month before for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The motorcycle joins the brand’s 2020MY BS6 range which was recently updated with the Street Triple RS, Bonneville T100 Black and Bonneville T120 Black. In the British motorcycle manufacturer’s portfolio, the Triumph Tiger is one of the longest-running nametags, with a history of 80 years. The original models were not full-on adventure tourers.

For the 2020 model year, the Triumph Tiger 900 comes to India in a significantly lighter and slimmer avatar. Depending on the variant, it boasts of features such as a 7.0-inch colour TFT instrument console, My Triumph connectivity system, improved full-LED lighting, auxiliary fog lamps, cornering ABS and traction control, up to six riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, custom and Off-Road Pro).

It also gets bidirectional quickshifter, 5V USB charging, etc. Standard equipment includes illuminated switch gears, 5-way joystick, heated grips and cruise control. The range-topping Rally Pro variant can be equipped with first-in-segment heated seats (with individual pillion setting) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

Built on a lightweight modular frame with bolt-on rear subframe, the Tiger 900 gets Brembo Stylema monoblock brakes and a large 20-litre fuel tank. It rides on spoked wheels measuring 21-inch and 17-inch at the front and rear, respectively. Suspension duties are carried out by 45mm USD forks and 180mm-travel monoshock. The front and rear wheels hold 320mm duals discs and a single 225mm unit, respectively.

The 2020MY Triumph Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant liquid-cooled DOHC 12-valve 888cc three-cylinder engine. It churns out almost 94bhp @ 8,750rpm and 87Nm @ 7,250 rpm while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In comparison, the old BS4 Tiger had a 799cc motor making 79Nm @ 8,050rpm (power output was roughly the same). Another difference is that the new model employs a T-plane crank that helps fire in 1-3-2 format (instead of 1-2-3).

Colour options for the Tiger 900 GT include Pure White, Sapphire Black and Korosi Red. On the other hand, the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro variants are offered in Pure White, Sapphire Black and Matt Khaki. Triumph Motorcycles is also offering exclusive accessories for its latest products. There are two styling packs dubbed ‘inspiration kits’: Trekker and Expedition.