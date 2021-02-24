Triumph Trident 660 India Price Leaked Via Website – Rs 6.95 L Onwards

The Triumph Trident 660 will be assembled locally out of CKD kits

Shortly after its international debut, Triumph Motorcycle’s new entry level model, the Trident 660 street fighter, is about to be launched in India soon. One of our readers happened to come across the starting price listed on the official website, possibly during a test run, but it has been taken down since. Here is how much it is going to cost in India.

Triumph Trident 660

The Triumph Trident 660 will have a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), as per the leaked photo. It remains to be seen if this is the actual launch price of the motorcycle or not, as Triumph India is yet to announce the prices officially. If the leaked prices are indeed correct, this makes it the most affordable model in the British marque’s lineup. At the time of its global unveil, the company revealed that the motorcycle will be imported into India in the form of CKD kits and assembled locally at its Manesar facility.

The Trident 660 pays tribute to the original 1968 namesake which was the origin of the brand’s famous triple-cylinder family. The styling has a neo-classic appeal to it with a simple circular LED headlamp, a prominent fuel tank with padded knee indents and a cantilevered tailpiece with minimal bodywork. The underbelly exhaust, generously proportioned tyres, alloy swingarm, digital instrument console and alloy wheels add a modern touch.

Specifications

The medium displacement motorcycle is based on a steel tubular frame which sits on Showa inverted telescopic front forks and rear monoshock with preload adjustment. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tyres measuring 120/70-R17 at the front and 180/55-R17 at the rear. The Nissin braking system comprises of 310 mm twin discs with two-piston calipers at the front and a single disc with one-piston caliper at the rear. Of course, ABS is a standard equipment.

The Triumph Trident 660 also gets ride-by-wire system which enables road and rain riding modes. Other highlights include adjustable traction control, colour TFT instrument console with white-on-black LCD unit, and so on.

Powering the naked motorcycle is a 660 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is not entirely new but it incorporates as many as 67 new components to comply with the latest emission standards. Mated to a 6-speed transmission by means of a slipper and assist clutch, the engine pumps out 81 hp and 64 Nm of torque. Triumph claims that 90% of the torque is available almost throughout the rev range.

Three color themes are available namely Matt Jet Black and Matt Silver Ice, Silver Ice and Diablo Red, and Crystal White and Sapphire Black. Internationally, the motorcycle is offered with a 2 year / unlimited km warranty package and we expect the same in India as well.

Rivals

To be introduced in the coming days, the Triumph Trident 660 will take on the likes of Kawasaki Z650 and Ducati Scrambler Icon. The pricing puts it in the sweet-spot right in the middle of of its cheaper and more expensive rivals.