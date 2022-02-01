Triumph Trident 660 Price Hike Feb 2022 – Increase Of Rs 50K

Triumph Trident 660 was previously offered at an introductory price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Triumph Motorcycles has increased prices for Trident 660 in India by Rs 50,000. The middleweight naked streetfighter is now priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first price hike witnessed by the street naked bike from the British brand ever since it was first launched in India in April last year.

The revised price has come into effect from today, February 1, 2022. Apart from the increase in price, no other updates have been made in Trident 660. Launch of Trident marked Triumph’s foray into the premium middle-weight roadster segment in India.

Triumph Trident 660: Powertrain & Hardware Specs

Despite the significant increase in price, Trident is still the most affordable offering from the iconic British manufacturer. Powering the naked roadster is a 660cc in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 80 bhp at 10,250rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 6250rpm.

This motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch as standard while a bi-directional quick-shifter is available as an optional extra. In terms of hardware, Trident 660 is based on a tubular steel perimeter frame that is suspended on upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock at rear.

Features on offer

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres. Braking duties are handled by a pair of 310mm twin discs at front and a 255mm single disc at rear, both held on by Nissin callipers.

As far as features are concerned, Triumph Trident offers a full LED illumination and a TFT instrument console which is enabled with an optional Bluetooth connectivity with Trident. The motorcycle also packs a couple of ride modes including Rain and Road along with a switchable traction control system. For precise throttle input, the British bike maker has equipped Trident with a ride-by-wire function.

Trident Rivals

Trident competes against other middleweight naked street fighters such as Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R. The former is more affordable than its British rival, while the latter is more expensive than Trident. It is offered in a single variant and four colour options including Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Silver Ice & Diablo Red, and Sapphire Black.

The British motorcycle brand currently has 20 offerings under its portfolio in India out of which four bikes are special models. The company will also be launching two brand new motorcycles in the form of Tiger 1200 and Tiger Sport 660. While the former is a hardcore adventure tourer, the latter is a sports touring machine based on the same platform as Trident 660.