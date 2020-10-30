Triumph Trident 660cc Roadster Debuts – India Launch 2021 As CKD

The Triumph Trident is powered by a 660 cc three-cylinder engine which benefits from ride-by-wire technology

Triumph Motorcycles has entered the volume-rich affordable middle-weight naked motorcycle territory with its neo-classic Trident. The latest product from the British marque pays tribute to the original Trident of 1968 which kick started the three-cylinder saga. Positioned below the Street Triple, the roadster is not the most affordable member of Triumph’s three-cylinder family.

Triumph Trident

The 2021 Triumph Trident adopts a minimal design characterized by a classic fuel tank with knee pads, a stubby cantilevered tailpiece, circular LED headlamp and compact overall dimensions. The British middle-weight sportbike brings to table a classic flavor compared to its flashy Japanese rivals such as the Kawasaki Z650, Yamaha MT-O7 and Honda CB650R.

Engine

Triumph Trident is powered by a 660 cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder engine which incorporates 67 new components. Triumph says that the three-cylinder configuration combines the strong low-end torque of two-cylinder units and a spirited top-end of four-cylinder units.

The engine produces 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque (90% of which is available across most of the rev range) at 6,250 rpm. The motor is also available in a 47 hp / 59 Nm version for the European A2 license category and in a 54 hp / 59 Nm avatar for the Australian LAMS category. A slip and assist clutch pairs the motor with a 6-speed transmission.

Chassis

The Triumph Trident is underpinned by a steel tubular frame which is equipped with an aluminium swing-arm, Showa inverted front forks, Showa rear monoshock with preload adjust and 17-inch alloy wheels. Enhancing the handling package are is the factory fitted set of Michelin Road 5 tyres that measure 120/70-R17 (front) and 180/55-R17 (rear).

Braking is taken care of by a pair of 310 mm front discs with Nissin two-piston sliding calipers and a disc at the rear with Nissin single-piston caliper. Of course, a dual-channel ABS is a standard fitment.

Equipment

The Triumph Trident is positioned as a premium offering in its segment. In addition to top-shelf suspension and braking hardware, the motorcycle comes equipped with a colour TFT screen along with a white-on-black LCD display, full LED lighting (headlamp, tail lamp and blinkers), adjustable traction control, ride-by-wire, road and rain riding modes, and so on.

Launch and colours

The most affordable triple-cylinder Triumph motorcycle will hit the dealerships in the UK in early 2021 before reaching our market via CKD route from Thailand. It will be available in four colour themes namely Silver Ice and Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black and Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White and Sapphire Black.

The Triumph Trident will be offered with 2 year / unlimited km warranty and a range of 45 accessories that were developed alongside the bike. Fully accessorized Trident can be seen in the photos below.