Trouve Electric Scooter Teased – Range Up To 230 Kms

Trouve H2 electric maxi scooter in the premium segment claims to go from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.3 seconds

In what is being claimed as India’s first Hyper Maxi Scooter, Trouve H2 has now been teased. It will feature a liquid-cooled motor, single-speed transmission, upside-down fork, and mono-shock rear. It supports 4G connectivity.

This next gen scooter claims to deliver performance. Touted to reach from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds, Trouve Motor’s Hyper-Maxi H2 maxi scooter is designed and developed at the Bangalore R&D Centre. The scooter rides on 14 inch wheels.

Trouve Electric Scooter

Trouve Electric Scooter range is pegged at 130-230 kms. Currently work is ongoing for three models in the maxi-scooter category that will be shown in 2023. Current funding goals are in the territory of USD 3 million seed funding.

Simultaneously, the company is also seeking dealership collaboration. With its first launch scheduled in H2 2022, finding dealer partners would be at the top of the company’s growth plans. The company had also teased an electric motorcycle a few weeks back, which claims to do 200 kmph top speed.

Only recently, the company offered a glimpse into its hyper-sports bike scheduled for launch in the second half of 2022. The futuristic scooter H2 maxi scooter will feature LED headlights. And will be fitted with 2-piston callipers for ‘better initial bite, and brake feel’. With continuous power of 4.8 kW and peak power of 7.9 kW, the scooter would have one of the best performance figures in the segment. On the tech front, it will offer advanced internet-backed features to riders.

Trouve H2 pre-booking

Trouve H2 pre-booking goes underway in August 2022. Launch is expected in the first half of 2023. Alternatively, prospective customers can check details online, and have early access to pre booking, apart from a chance to win customised Trouve merchandise.

Regular maxi-scooters by themselves constitute a small part of the scooter industry. An electric offering is likely to follow the same path and be a small segment of the growing e-scooter segment. The current range of offerings include a wide range of low-speed and high speed products catering to different buyer segments.

Electric 2-wheeler segment

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation.”

Keen to establish itself as a premium EV manufacturer, the company says Trouve Motor’s vehicles are ‘to be the safest two-wheelers’. The electric two-wheeler segment in India is in a stage of rapid growth. sales for the fiscal just concluded improved exponentially. The space is currently dominated by players who are attempting mass market dominance as the segment grows. The number of premium EV two-wheeler makers are far fewer in number, which gives Trouve plenty of opportunity to carve a niche for itself.