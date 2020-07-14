New Hyundai Tucson Facelift 2020 launch price Rs 22.3 lakh

Via an innovative & immersive digital experience, Hyundai India today launched the 2020 Tucson at a starting price of INR 22.3 lakhs

The SUV had made its debut in India earlier at the 2020 Auto Expo. In a non-Covid world, the launch would have taken place probably in the first quarter of the year however it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Technically, the 2020 Tucson is a facelift of the current generation Tucson and not a completely new model.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift – Price List

Tucson Petrol 6AT Price GL (O) Rs 22.3 lakh GLS Rs 23.52 lakh Tucson Diesel 8AT Price GL (O) Rs 24.35 lakh GLS Rs 25.56 lakh GLS 4WD Rs 27.03 lakh

Hyundai has provided an updated fascia to the Tucson which helps to bring in a fresh appeal to the SUV. It gets new LED headlights along with an updated bumper design. The modified cascading grille looks larger and bolder. At the rear too, there are updates to the exteriors. The SUV gets revised LED tail lamps and even a modified tail gate. Design of the alloy wheels has also been upgraded which adds on to the style quotient of the SUV.

On the inside, customers will be greeted by fine quality of leather upholstery and multiple gizmos. Like most Hyundais, the 2020 Tucson comes loaded with creature comfort features. These include a large 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, 360 degree camera, power adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, multi-function power steering, rain sensing wipers, Hyundai Blue Link connected car tech and much more.

Customers will have two engine options to choose from. These include 2 BS6 compliant 2 litre petrol and diesel engine options. The 4 cylinder petrol motor dishes out 151 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. The 4 cylinder diesel engine can churn out 184 bhp and 400 Nm of max torque. Both the engines are paired to automatic gearbox units. The petrol motor comes mated to a 6-speed setup while the diesel comes paired to an 8-speed unit. Manual Transmission will not be available with either of the engine options.

Tucson’s safety kit comprises of 6 airbags, parking sensors at front and rear, ABS with EBD, Down Hill Brake Control, Electric parking brake, Hill Control Assist and Electronic Stability Control.

With the discontinuation of the Santa Fe, the Tuscon happens to be Hyundai’s flagship model in India, at least in the IC engine segment. The Tucson will majorly compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq and VW T-Roc.