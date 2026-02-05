Tukan Is The Name Of New Volkswagen Pickup – Production Starts In 2027

In Volkswagen’s lineup for Brazil, the new Tukan pickup could be positioned between the Saveiro and Amarok pickups

For Brazil and other South American markets, Volkswagen has announced a new pickup named the Tukan. This is part of a major product offensive for the region, where Volkswagen will be introducing 21 products by 2028. To execute this plan, a massive investment of R$ 20 billion (approx. Rs 34,600 crore) has been allocated for South America. Let’s check out more details on Volkswagen’s new pickup.

Volkswagen Tukan pickup – Exterior highlights

For now, Volkswagen has only teased the side rear profile of the new Tukan pickup. Tukan is essentially the production version of the Tarok concept pickup that was showcased in 2018 at the Brazilian Motor Show. As announced at that time, the production version was to use a unibody frame. This project could have been completed much earlier, but progress was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Even though the teaser image reveals only a small section of the Tukan pickup, multiple similarities with the concept version can be seen. For context, the Tukan has a compact cargo bed and wide C-pillars. It is expected that Tukan will be available in dual-cab format, something similar to the Tarok concept. Other features similar to the concept include squared wheel arches and distinctive creases on the door panels.

While the concept had body-coloured door handles, the Tukan uses blacked-out door handles for a more striking effect. One can also notice TUKAN lettering on the C-pillars. Some features could also be borrowed from Volkswagen’s existing pickups. For context, the roof rails connecting seamlessly with the plastic bars in the cargo bed is something similar to the Saveiro pickup. At the rear, Tukan appears to have vertically stacked taillamps.

Colour and name associations

Volkswagen has described in detail how it came up with the name of the Tukan pickup and its Canary Yellow colour. The name ‘Tukan’ is derived from the Toucan bird, which is native to the Americas. It is known for its vibrant colours and striking presence. The name ‘Tukan’ is also easy to pronounce, easy to remember and suits different cultures.

Tukan’s Canary Yellow exterior colour has multiple links including a strong association with Brazil’s regional identity. It includes the yellow shade in Brazil’s flag and the colour of their soccer jersey. The mascot of the Brazilian National Team, Canarinho, also wears the yellow jersey. Volkswagen Brazil is the official sponsor of the Brazilian men’s and women’s national football teams.

Tukan’s yellow shade is also linked to various other Volkswagen cars that have used similar shades. The yellow colour is also associated with positive values such as boldness, energy, warmth, optimism and happiness.

Engine options, launch timeline

Volkswagen has not provided any details about the powertrain options to be offered with the new Tukan pickup. Possibilities include a 1.4 TSI turbo petrol engine, sourced from the T-Cross SUV sold in Brazil. It is also possible that Volkswagen could equip the Tukan with a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.5 TSI petrol engine. In Brazil and South America, the Tukan will take on rivals such as Fiat Toro, Ram Rampage and Chevrolet Montana. Renault is also working on a new pickup inspired by the Niagara concept.

Volkswagen has planned to commence production of the new Tukan pickup in 2027. Deliveries are expected to start later that year. The pickup will be manufactured at the company’s facility in São José dos Pinhais (PR). Initially, the Tukan will focus exclusively on the Brazilian and other South American markets. Tukan appears to have export potential, but there is currently no official statement about exploring markets outside South America.