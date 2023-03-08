TVS 650cc Motorcycle Under Development – Royal Enfield Rival

TVS new flagship motorcycle will have a twin-cylinder engine and a range of hi-tech equipment and connectivity features

With lifestyle segment registering strong growth, TVS is looking to aggressively target this space. TVS may be a late entrant, but there’s always space for a good product that ticks all the right boxes. As of now, Royal Enfield 650 twins dominate the lifestyle segment in terms of volumes. RE deserves a pat on the back for its visionary ability to launch products that are future-ready.

TVS new 600-750cc bike will also be a great option for loyal TVS customers looking for an upgrade. Presently, choices don’t go beyond the 310cc Apache RR310. It’s sort of a lost opportunity for the company, especially considering the fact that an increasing number of enthusiasts are moving to 500+ cc segment.

TVS 650cc Motorcycle Launch

Development of TVS new 600-750cc bike is already underway. However, there is no official confirmation from TVS on such developments. Just like rival offerings, TVS new flagship will have a twin-cylinder motor. Power and torque output could be close to or better than rivals. For reference, Royal Enfield 650 twins produce 47 hp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque.

It remains to be seen what body style TVS chooses for its new flagship. There could be multiple body styles launched simultaneously or TVS could start with a single offering such as a roadster. Based on market response, TVS could consider other body styles based on the same platform. It could include scrambler, cafe racer, ADV, etc.

TVS will definitely need multiple products in 600-750cc segment, as rivals like Royal Enfield are consistently expanding their portfolio in this space. After Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield will add other 650cc bikes such as Shotgun 650, Himalayan 650 and Classic 650. TVS new flagship will also go up against the upcoming 650cc bikes from Jawa and Yezdi.

It remains to be seen if TVS will go solo or seek collaboration with another entity for the development of its new flagship 600-750cc motorcycle. TVS had purchased British brand Norton Motorcycles in April 2020. Norton already has many big bikes on offer. It is likely TVS will use Norton expertise for their upcoming motorcycle.

Transition to a lifestyle brand

TVS has already started taking steps to position itself as a lifestyle brand. This is evident with products like Ronin and increased focus on community-based events. At the recently concluded 2023 MotoSoul, TVS had showcased four fascinating custom builds of Ronin. An updated connectivity platform was also unveiled at the event. Contribution of TVS Racing can be seen in the form of launch of a new type of racing format called Flat Track Racing.

TVS Racing Performance Gear division will also have a key role to play in passive promotion of the new bike. All these initiatives will help create a conducive environment for launch of the new TVS flagship. TVS already has 2.5 lakh members in AOG (Apache Owners Group), many of whom may choose to upgrade to the new 600-750cc bike.

Source