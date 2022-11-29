TVS Apache 160 4V Gets New Exhaust – Wt Reduced By 1 Kg

TVS Motor has launched 2023 Apache 160 4V Special Edition with a lighter bullpup exhaust reducing weight by 1 kg

If there is one motorcycle series that can take on the Pulsar series by Bajaj, it is Apache from TVS. With a huge fan following, TVS has banked quite a lot on its racing pedigree to offer sharp and well-judged motorcycles for general consensus. Apache 160 4V is one of the most popular motorcycles from TVS and the company has now launched a special edition of it.

TVS Motor has launched Apache 160 4V Special Edition in India. Priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-sh), it brings a lot to the table than just a new colour scheme. Speaking of colour scheme, there is a new one as well. Let’s take a look.

Apache 160 4V Special Edition

For MY2022, this naked streetfighter got a new headlamp assembly along with new LED DRLs. The earlier version of its headlamp cluster had split opinions which MY2022 fixed. Apart from that, Apache 160 4V got Ride Modes – namely Urban, Sport, and Rain along with a gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre.

For MY2023, TVS has added a new Special Edition which is offered in a brand new Pearl White colour option. Previously, only Racing Red and Matte Black were on offer. MY2023 Special Edition gets a host of new features that were unheard of in this segment. Features like adjustable clutch and brake levers and a dual-tone seat.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years.

With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”

Specs & Features

Black and Red colour splashes used on wheels look unique and add a dash of flair to the motorcycle. Strengths from MY2022 like Bluetooth connectivity, SmartXonnect system, full LED headlights remain a strong points on Apache 160 4V Special Edition as well.

2023 Apache 160 4V Special Edition continues to be powered by the same 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces a power output of 17.55 PS @ 9250 RPM and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm @ 7250 RPM, mated to a five-speed gearbox. Even though power figures have remained the same, power to weight ratio has gone up.

This is due to a new Bullpup exhaust that has reduced the overall weight by 1 kg. TVS Motor claims that it adds a bassy exhaust note and adds refinement along the way. At Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-sh), it is a fitting rival to Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar N160, and the likes. Even though it is marketed as 2023 Apache 160 4V Special Edition, the company says that it is available at authorised dealerships pan India.