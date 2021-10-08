TVS Apache 160 4V Gets Ride Modes, New LED – Pulsar NS160 Rival

After a string of successful launches, TVS has now launched an updated Apache RTR 160 4V with new features

TVS Motor Company in the recent past has launched multiple new and updated products which include Raider, Jupiter 125 and a new variant of Apache RR 310. It has now launched an updated Apache RTR 160 4V with new features onboard. The naked streetfighter gets a new headlamp assembly along with new LED DRLs.

Apache 160 Ride Modes – It also gets three new riding modes namely Urban, Sport, and Rain. The updated Apache 160 4V also gets a gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre. Prices start from Rs 1.15 lakh for the base 160 4V model with read drum brake.

The Hosur-based bikemaker has also introduced a range-topping Special Edition of RTR 160 4V at a price of Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom). Its primary rival, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-sh.

New Special Edition

The Special Edition model comes with an exclusive Matte Black paint scheme complemented with red highlights for sporty touches. The all-black theme with red alloy wheels accentuates the bike’s sportiness. In addition, the top-spec trim also comes with an updated instrument console which is equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system that offers a wide range of features.

The standard range of Apache RTR 160 4V is offered in three variants- Drum, Single Disc and Rear Disc which are priced between Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). These variants are offered in three colour options- Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black.

Along with all these updates mentioned above, the naked streetfighter gets a new seat pattern across the range while the Special Edition model gets adjustable clutch and brake levers as well.

Mechanical Updates

It should be noted that TVS introduced a crucial update to Apache RTR160 4V earlier this year when it got a more powerful engine. The 159.7cc, single-cylinder engine now produces 17.39 bhp and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm while being paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking hardware comprises drum brakes as standard on both ends with the option of a single front disc or a front and rear discs. The disc brake variants are offered a single-channel ABS as standard. Other recent additions to the feature list include GTT (Glide Through Traffic) for a smooth low-speed ride, a one-touch start and a wave bite ignition key.

Apache RTR 160 4V bike weighs 14 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters. The motorcycle competes against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Hero Xtreme 160, Honda XBlade 160 and Yamaha MT15.