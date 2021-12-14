TVS Apache 160 Price Hike Dec 2021 – New Vs Old Prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 comes with a 2-valve head motor that offers slightly less output than its 4-valve head sibling

The entry-level Apache continues to rake in a sizeable volume even after more than fifteen years in the market. However, unlike its 4V siblings, the 2-Valve head Apache makes a little less power and also comes with fewer gizmos on offer. In terms of features, Apache RTR 160 is offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED DRLs and single-channel ABS.

It is powered by a simple 159cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a 2-valve head that makes 15.3 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The RTR 160 2V hasn’t undergone any major updates in recent times. On the other hand, its 4-valve sibling has undergone multiple updates in the past couple of years.

TVS Apache 160 Prices Dec 2021

TVS Motor Company has announced a price hike for one of the most popular offerings in its lineup. Prices for Apache RTR 160 4V have been increased by Rs 1,500 across all variants. The motorcycle is available in two variants- Drum and Disc.

While the former is offered at a price of Rs 1.06 lakh, the latter is pegged at a price of Rs 1.09 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Apart from the revision in prices, there are no other changes made on the bike. All features and mechanical attributes have been left untouched.

Updated RTR 160 4V

Recently, a couple of months ago, TVS updated Apache RTR 160 4V with a new headlamp assembly along with new LED DRLs. The naked streetfighter also benefits from three ride modes namely Urban, Sport, and Rain.

Other feature additions included a gear-shift indicator on the instrument display and a radial rear tyre. Prices for the updated 160 4V start from Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the 4V versions have not changed, except for the top of the line Special Edition Apache 160.

Other Developments from TVS

In other developments, TVS has been looking to expand its footprint across the world and hence has announced launch of several products in international markets. Recently, the flagship Apache RR310 and Ntorq 125 were launched in Philippines. The company will also be expanding in South American markets as it has joined hands with Active Motors SA.

The latter will be responsible for the distribution of TVS models in countries like Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS has already established its presence in European markets after it acquired the iconic British motorcycle brand- Norton last year. The bikemaker recently revealed the first official images of its upcoming flagship model V4SV in a heavily redesigned avatar.