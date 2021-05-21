TVS Apache 160 Supermoto Edition Imagined – Licensed To Thrill

RTR 160 is one of the bestsellers for TVS in its Apache range

One of the popular performance oriented bikes in the county, TVS Apache RTR 160 has proved its mettle on city streets as well as on the racetrack. The bike has undergone several updates over the years and has a dominating road presence in its current form. It has also received a number of functional updates including those related to engine performance and tech features.

But there’s always scope for making things even better. That’s exactly what ‘Abin Designs’ had in mind when they came up with a Supermoto version of Apache RTR 160. Rendered digitally, the Apache RTR 160 Supermoto edition looks absolutely stunning. It’s an idea that seems worth to be brought to life. Hopefully, a customization shop might take notice and would be interested in executing this project in the real world.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Supermoto edition key features

Some striking features that immediately grab your attention include the golden USD front forks, golden brake callipers, knuckle guards, underseat exhaust and wider tyres.

The headlight section gets a sleek makeover and it packs an extended nose that doubles up as a high rise mudguard. The stock front fenders have been clipped short and painted in black for a sportier look and feel. The design of the windshield has also been updated.

In terms of functional updates, the Supermoto edition gets monoshock rear suspension. The swingarm has also been altered for a groovier look and feel. Features and components that have been left untouched include the fuel tank and its graphics, engine cowl, single piece seat, split grab rails, and tail section.

TVS Apache RTR 160 stock version – engine and specs

Apache RTR 160 is equipped with a 159.7cc air cooled motor that is capable of generating 15.53 PS of max power at 8400 rpm and 13.9 Nm of max torque at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike utilizes a double cradle chassis. It has telescopic front suspension with hydraulic dampers and Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 270 mm petal disc at the front. At the rear, the options include 130mm drum or 200mm disc brakes.

The bike is offered with single channel ABS as standard. This has been tested and perfected on the track. It ensures sharp feedback and optimal control even when negotiating tough corners. TVS Apache RTR 160 prices start at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the updates, the Supermoto version will apparently be costlier.