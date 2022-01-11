TVS Apache 165 First Owners Start Taking Delivery – Exhaust Note

Designed to dominate the race track, TVS Apache 165 RP adds some more fun to entry-level performance-oriented biking segment

For users who want to get a feel of racetrack experience, TVS had launched Apache 165 RP (Race Performance) earlier this month. Only 200 units are on offer, most of which have already been booked. The bike is available at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Apache 165 RP packs in a range of upgrades in comparison to Apache RTR 160 4V. Deliveries of the more powerful Apache 165 have now started. First owners have started taking delivery. Here’s a quick comparison, detailing all the key differences between TVS Apache 165 RP vs. 160 4V.

TVS Apache 165 Deliveries Start

There is no change in the basic design of 165 RP. The only difference is that it gets a new race-inspired Sepang Blue colour theme. It’s essentially an exciting combo of blue, red and white against blacked-out bits. The bike also gets TVS racing decals and customized limited edition stickering. In comparison, Apache 160 4V has four colour options of Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red.

1. Engine – 165 RP is powered by a 164.9cc motor. In comparison, 160 4V has a 159.7cc motor. With the larger capacity engine, power output is increased to 19.2 ps at 10,000 rpm. This is the highest power output in 150-160cc motorcycle segment. Below is a short video by Nisha Auto Vlogs, which shows the new TVS Apache 165 along with its exhaust note.

2. Power – Max power output of 160 4V is at 17.55 ps at 9,250 rpm. This is available in Sport mode. It is to note that ride modes of Sport, Urban / Rain is only available with 160 4V. In terms of torque, 160 4V fares slight better at 14.73 Nm, as compared to 14.2 Nm of 165 RP.

3. Performance – For agile performance, 165 RP gets features such as larger valves, dome shaped piston, high-lift cams and dual actuator springs. It also gets slipper clutch. Both 165 RP and 160 4V have 5-speed gearbox.

4. Suspension and brakes – 165 RP gets race tuned telescopic forks at front and rear monoshock unit, both from Showa. In comparison, 160 4V is offered with standard telescopic forks and monoshock suspension.

5. Brakes – Braking duties onboard 165 RP are performed by 270 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at rear. 160 4V disc variant has 270 mm front and 200 mm rear disc brake. Both bikes have single-channel ABS as standard.

6. Dimensions and weight – Both bikes are exactly the same in terms of length, width, height and wheelbase. In terms of weight, 165 RP is 2 kg heavier than 160 4V disc variant. The latter weighs 146 kg.

7. Power to weight ratio – Although 165 RP is heavier, it has better power to weight ratio of 0.129 ps/kg. In comparison, 160 4V has 0.119 ps/kg.

8. Top speed – Apache 165 RP has top speed of 123 kmph. In comparison, 160 4V tops at 114 kmph in Sport mode. In Urban / Rain mode, top speed is reduced to 103 kmph.

Apache 165 RP vs. Apache 160 4V price

Apache 165 RP is approximately Rs 25k costlier than 160 4V. Disc variant of 160 4V is available at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh whereas the special edition costs Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).