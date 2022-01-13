TVS Apache 165 Detailed In First Look Walkaround – Test Ride

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP was limited to only 200 units and they are now sold out

TVS Motor Company launched the performance-oriented Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) in India as the company celebrates 15 Years of Racing journey. This is a part of the company’s Race Performance series in India and is the first product under the series.

TVS Apache 165 has been launched at Rs 1.45 lakh and limited to just 200 units. This makes it around Rs 30,000 higher than the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, priced at Rs. 1.21 lakh and Rs. 1. 39 lakh, respectively.

This price increase is justified due to the added features and power upgrade on board the 165 RP offers over the 160 4V. Its acceptance among the sports aficionados in the country was so great that each of these units have now been sold out even prior to the first buyer taking delivery.

TVS Apache 165 – First Look Walkaround

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is regaled for its stunning looks, updated technology and a more powerful engine lineup. First units of this exclusive Apache motorcycle have now started to arrive at dealerships across India. Below is a detailed walkaround video review of new Apache 165 by Motorbuddy.

It sports an all LED head lamp, LED DRL and LED tail light along with red coloured alloy wheels, dual tone seats and blacked out elements – all which add to its sporty appeal. It gets a tri-colour paint scheme with its fuel tank, front fender and engine cowl finished in a colour combination of Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red.

The tank features a limited edition dual-tone blue and white design with “15 Years” inscribed in the center, along with the motorcycle serial number. Red alloy wheels are seen on front and rear fitted with sticky Eurogrip PotorQ racing spec radial tires. Other styling features also include a single piece handlebar, engine cow and a 12 liter fuel tank. Kerb weight stands at 148 kgs while seat height is at 800 mm.

Technology gets updated on this Race Performance Edition with an all-digital instrument cluster with TVS Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity. The instrument cluster also sports a 0-60 timer and top speed recorder while it displays other vital riding information. TVS Apache RTR 165 RP also receives Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers.

Engine, Braking and Suspension

TVS Apache 165 is the most powerful bike in its segment. It is powered by a 164.9 cc, single cylinder, 4 valve engine. This engine makes 19.2 hp power at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 8,750 rpm, the highest output in its segment, mated to a 5 speed transmission. Top speed is rated at 123 km/h. Based on the Apache 160, the Apache 165 also receives telescopic fork in the front and Showa monoshock absorber at the rear.

Braking is carried out via 270 mm petal type disc brake and First-in-segment 240 mm disc at the front and rear respectively offering superior braking power. The performance bike also gets slipper clutch along with a brass coated chain for extra stability. Apache 165 competes with the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda X-Blade and Suzuki Gixxer.