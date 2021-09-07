TVS Apache 165 RP Name Trademark – Sportier Than RTR 160 4V

TVS is eyeing to expand the Apache lineup with new derivatives of the sporty commuter motorcycle

Apache has been the flagship motorcycle brand of TVS Motor. The company has been active at updating the Apache line-up. Recently they introduced significant updates to its flagship Apache RR 310.

And it seems the Hosur-based bikemaker is not settling down yet. The company recently filed a trademark for Apache RTR 165 RP. There are no details of this bike currently available with us but we believe that it could be a sportier version of Apache RTR 160 4V. The ‘RP’ in the moniker could possibly stand for Racing Performance which could be the start of a new performance-based sub-brand from TVS.

Expected Updates on New TVS Apache 165

The upcoming iteration of Apache might offer a bump-up in engine displacement and this can be possible thanks to a rebored version of the 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine currently empowering Apache RTR 160 4V.

In its current form, this fuel-injected motor pumps out 17.63 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque which in itself is segment-leading. In the updated form, this powertrain is expected to push out a few extra horses and slightly higher torque.

A few cosmetic changes would also be made in order to distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup. Ergonomics of the bike is likely to be altered as well with slightly lower handlebars. In addition, footpegs are expected to be shifted towards the rear lending a slightly aggressive ride posture.

TVS might also alter the tuning of the suspension setup for a sportier ride and this would lead to improvement in overall performance as compared to RTR 160 4V. That said, the suspension setup comprising telescopic forks at front and a Showa-tuned mono-shock unit at rear with preload adjustability are expected to be carried forward to Apache RTR 165 RP. Braking duties will likely be carried out by disc brakes at both ends which could also benefit from dual-channel ABS as standard.

Expected features, price

In terms of features, all gizmos on offer in RTR 160 4V are expected to be carried forward to RTR 165 RP. These include all-LED lighting, LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster, a wave bite ignition key, a one-touch start and Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology. Apache RTR 165 RP is likely to be priced at a premium of Rs 5,000-10,000 over RTR 160 4V which is currently priced between Rs 1.12 and Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

All these are speculations at the moment since the launch of such a motorcycle hasn’t been confirmed by TVS yet. Automakers tend to file trademarks for many future products which eventually don’t end up in final production. Hopefully, we get hold of some more details about RTR 165 RP in the coming days.