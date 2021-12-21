TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance Teased Ahead Of Launch

Upon launch, TVS Apache 165 RP is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 5000-7000 over RTR 160 4V

Earlier this year, TVS had filed a new trademark for a more performance-oriented motorcycle in the Apache range. The registered trademark read as ‘TVS Apache 165 RP’. The Hosur-based bikemaker has now released an official teaser, which says that TVS RP Race Performance is Coming Soon.

For starters, RP stands for ‘Race Performance’ which was revealed in the short 14-second teaser. In all probability, TVS would be launching RP Editions based on multiple Apache models in the future. The first of them is expected to be Apache RTR 165 RP which will be based on RTR 160 4V.

TVS Apache 165 RP Race Performance Teased

The video teaser doesn’t reveal much except that the upcoming motorcycle will be “the pinnacle of performance”. Hence, models in the RP series will specifically cater to enthusiasts who seek more performance extracted out of their machine.

For this, TVS could be using a rebored version of the 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that currently powers Apache RTR 160 4V. It could also offer some new kits, like they offered with Apache 310 earlier this year. This kits will allow owners to tune their motorcycles as per their need.

In its current form, this fuel-injected motor dishes out 17.63 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque which in itself is segment-leading. When rebored and retuned, this power plant will pump out a few extra horses and twisting force. In all likelihood, this engine will be paired with the same 5-speed transmission, however, certain tweaks could be made to the gear ratios.

Expected Updates

TVS is also expected to make some styling revisions to Apache RTR 165 RP in order to distinguish itself from RTR 160 4V and make it look sportier than its sibling. Ergonomics of the bike will also be altered to provide a more aggressive riding posture, thanks to a lower-set clip-on handlebar accompanied by slightly rear-set footpegs.

Not just ergonomics but adjustments would also be made to the hardware configurations of the bike. A suspension setup comprising telescopic forks at front and a Showa-sourced mono-shock unit at rear with preload adjustability are expected to be carried forward to Apache RTR 165 RP. However, damping of both front and rear units is expected to be stiffer in order to provide better handling and stability at high speeds.

A stronger braking setup is expected to be offered by TVS so that it offers plenty of bite. Disc brakes at both ends will be complemented by a dual-channel ABS as standard ABS. There is data of its powertrain specs available as of now but we expect details to come our way in the near future.

In terms of features, all gizmos on offer in RTR 160 4V are expected to be carried forward to RTR 165 RP. These include all-LD illumination, a fully digital instrument console, LED DRLs, Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology, a one-touch start and a wave bite ignition key. TVS might also throw in the brand’s connectivity solution called SmartXonnect.