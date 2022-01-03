TVS Apache 165 Sold Out Even Before First Owner Takes Delivery

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at Rs 1.45 lakhs making it around Rs 30,000 more expensive over the Apache RTR 160 4V base variant

TVS Motor Company launched the new Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) motorcycle in India last month. It is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh. Production is restricted to just 200 units. All these 200 units have now been sold out, reveals TVS Motor. In their latest post on social media, they have thanked buyers. All units sold out even before delivery starts.

This new Apache will receive several upgrades over Apache RTR 160 4V. It is the first motorcycle under the company’s Race Performance Series in India and will offer added power for an even better riding experience. Other motorcycles in the Apache range are also expected to get the RP editions at a later date.

Apache 165 RP – Colour Options and Features

Apache 165 RTR RP is being presented in a combination of race inspired colours of blue, white and red. This is unlike the RTR 160 4V which receives colour options of Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red. It rides on a Double Cradle synchro stiff chassis relating to increased stability by 25 percent.

A distinctive decal on its fuel tank proclaims it as the 15 year anniversary edition. The new Apache receives an aggressive headlamp with signature front position lamp. This LED Class B headlamp includes 5 LEDs consisting of 2 low beam and 3 high beam lamps while the signature front position lamp gets a stallion logo.

It borrows other styling elements from the Apache RTR 160 4V. These include a single piece handlebar, stepped up dual-tone black and red seat, engine cowl and a 12 liter fuel tank. TVS Apache RTR 165 RP receives a digital instrument cluster with a 0 to 60 timer and top speed recorder, along with all other vital information on its display.

Engine Specs, Suspension and Braking

Apache 165 RTR RP edition gets its power via a 164.9 cc, single cylinder, 4 valve engine that offers 19.2 hp power at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 8,750 rpm thus making it the most powerful bike in its segment. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed transmission.

These figures show that the new Apache 165 RTR RP is significantly more powerful as compared to RTR 160 4V, which offers 17.5 hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. Apache 165 RTR RP edition claims a top speed of 123 km/h.

Suspension is via Showa telescopic fork in the front and preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is through 270 mm petal type disc brake in the front and 240 mm petal at the rear. The new Apache gets a kerb weight of 148 kgs and seat height of 800 mm. Adjustable clutch and brake levers along with slipper clutch is also seen on the new Apache 165 RTR RP besides a brass coated chain for added durability.