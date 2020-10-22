TVS Apache 200 Single ABS Price Increased By Rs 2k In 1 Month

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets loads of features and is one of the top bikes in the 200cc performance category

Last month, TVS announced the launch of a cheaper variant of Apache 200 4V. This was in the form of Apache 200 single ABS. It was priced at Rs 1,23,500, ex-sh. Before this, there was only the dual ABS option on offer in the Apache 200 line up and it was priced at 1,28,550. The single ABS Apache 200 is a good Rs 5k less than the dual ABS.

Now, TVS has announced an increase in price of their Apache 200 range. The recently launched single ABS variant is now priced Rs 1,25,500 – Rs 2,000 more expensive than before. While the top of the line dual ABS Apache 200 is now priced at Rs 1,30,050; which is about Rs 1,500 more expensive than before. All prices are ex-sh.

Design & Features

Aesthetically and specification wise there has been no changes on the bike. The new Super-Moto variant of the RTR 200 4V is offered in two paint schemes namely- Gloss Black and Pearl White. Design-wise the bike is identical to the dual-channel ABS trim.

It is offered with some key features which include a new claw-style LED headlamp which gives long-distance light penetration. Most importantly it gets the TVS SmartXonnect technology which offers smartphone connectivity, race telemetry and turn-by-turn navigation.

It also gets the first-in-segment GTT (Glide Through Technology) that offers more revs even at idle throttle position so the bike can crawl through with ease at traffic. It is also equipped with a ‘feather touch’ starting, a rear wheel lift-off protection (RLP) and a standard race-tuned slipper clutch.

Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic fork at front and a race-tuned KYB mono-shock at rear. Apart from these, the naked streetfighter gets first in class high-performance radial rear tyre for better ride quality and enhanced stability.

Powering the two is the same 197cc single cylinder oil cooled 4 stroke engine. This unit delivers 20.5 PS @8500 and 16.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Top speed is rated at 127 kmph while 0-60 kmph acceleration is done in 3.9 seconds.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the RTR 200 4V measures 2,050mm in length, 790mm in width and 1050mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 1,353mm along with a saddle height of 800mm and ground clearance of 180mm. The fuel tank can hold up to 12-litres of fuel. The bike tips the weighing scale at 153 kg.

The Apache RTR 200 4V locks with Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Honda Hornet 2.0 and the Hero Xtreme 200R. The bike has been recently launched in Nepal.