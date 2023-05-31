TVS Apache 200 Racing Edition – New Colour, Improved Safety

TVS has a diversified portfolio in Colombia including commuter bikes, Apache range and scooters like Ntorq

Aligning with local tastes and preferences, TVS has introduced Special Edition Racing variants of its bikes in Colombia. A few days back, TVS had introduced the Racing variant of Raider premium commuting bike. Now, it’s Apache RTR 200 4V that has received the Racing variant.

TVS Special Edition Racing variants get sportier styling, new colour and some additional equipment. Overall objective is to achieve a more rugged profile for these bikes. TVS Special Edition Racing variants can have higher preference among the young generation.

TVS Apache 200 Racing Edition – what’s new?

One of the key highlights is a new California Gray Red colour scheme. This is the only colour option available with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Racing variant. The colour theme has a mix of grey and black elements, along with red highlights. Grey is focused at the front section, as seen on the headlamp cowl, front fender, fuel tank and engine guard.

Rest of the bike wears a blacked-out look including the engine and exhaust canister. Red highlights are used across the headlamp casing, fuel tank and seat section. Wheels too get the red treatment on the sides. Overall styling seems modest and not overly flamboyant. Surely, more exciting colour themes could have been used for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Special Edition Racing variant. Such possibilities may be explored in the future.

TVS Apache 200 Racing Edition is based on the top-spec Apache RTR 200 4V. Users will benefit from new equipment such as hand guards, flyscreen, radiator protector, crash guard and front disk brake calliper cover.

Other features are the same as that of the standard version. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has claw-styled LED headlamp, LED position lamps with unique fang design, race-inspired digital speedometer, 0-60 timer, top speed recorder, race-inspired graphics, upswept exhaust and Eurogrip Protorq SR radial tyres.

TVS Apache 200 Racing Edition performance

Engine is the same, as used with standard Apache RTR 200 4V variant. It is a 197.75cc, Euro-3 compliant, single-cylinder, oil cooled unit that makes 20.5 PS of max power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Other hardware specs are the same as the standard variant.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a double cradle split synchro stiff frame, suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends. Braking duties are performed by 270 mm and 240 mm petal disc brakes at front and rear.

While TVS has launched the Special Edition Racing variant of Apache RTR 200 4V in Colombia, it is unlikely to make it here. In comparison, the Raider Racing Special Edition variant could be launched in India. However, an exact timeline for launch is not available.