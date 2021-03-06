TVS Apache 200 Single ABS Variant Gets Ride Modes – Priced Rs 1k Higher

Apache RTR range is among the bestselling performance oriented motorcycles in the country

Aiming to provide more options to customers, TVS has introduced ride modes for Apache RTR200 4V single-channel ABS variant. Earlier, the ride modes were offered only with dual-channel ABS variant. The 2021 variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s Rs 1k more than the outgoing model.

Ride modes

New Apache RTR200 4V single-channel ABS gets ride modes of Urban, Rain and Sport. In all these modes, the motorcycle’s top speed and ABS are adjusted to ensure optimal performance in the specific environment.

In Rain mode, ABS response is maximum whereas top speed is curtailed. Sport mode is the other extreme where top speed is maximum while ABS response is reduced. Urban mode is somewhere in the middle, in which both top speed and ABS response is limited. Apache RTR200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc, oil cooled, Fi engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with integrated multi-plate slipper clutch. Power and torque output vary based on the ride mode selected.

In Sport mode, the motorcycle’s max power and torque output of 20.82 PS and 17.25 Nm is available for use. In Urban and Rain mode, power and torque is reduced to 17.32 PS / 16.51 Nm. Talking about top speed, users get 127 kmph in Sport and 105 kmph in Urban and Rain mode.

Other updates

In addition to the ride modes, Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS variant gets adjustable levers and pre-load adjustable front suspension. For customers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa & Puducherry, TVS is offering complimentary TVS XPOD Helmet for its entire RTR range.

Features that will be the same as earlier include the aggressive LED headlamp with long range and enhanced visibility, race-inspired graphics with decals, aerodynamic claw mirrors, sculpted fuel tank and race-inspired seating profile.

RTR 2004V is equipped with Bluetooth enabled SmartXConnect technology that allows users to access a range of features. When used with the SmartXConnect app, the system displays all the details of the ride such as total time, top speed, average speed, lean angle, etc. Users can access turn-by-turn navigation as well. SmartXConnect also has a crash alert system that automatically notifies the rider’s location to their emergency contacts in case of a crash.

In terms of performance, RTR 2004V is equipped with first-in-segment Glide Through Technology. This comes handy when negotiating heavy traffic in an urban environment. Other equipment that are designed to boost performance include race-tuned slipper clutch, racing-spec radial tyre, split cradle chassis for optimal riding dynamics, and race-tuned double barrel exhaust.