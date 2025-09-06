TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Launched – 160, 180, 200, 310

TVS Motor Company has introduced limited-edition anniversary models and new top-end trims across the Apache range to celebrate two decades of its flagship motorcycle brand. The launch includes upgrades for the Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V, and commemorative editions across the RTR and RR lineup.

Limited Anniversary Editions

The special anniversary editions cover models like the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR310, and RR310. These variants feature a black-and-champagne-gold livery, dual-tone alloy wheels, USB charging ports, and a 20-year anniversary logo, marking two decades of the Apache brand. Prices for these editions start at Rs 1,37,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the RTR 160 and go up to Rs 3,37,000 for the RR310.

New Top-End RTR Variants

The RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V have received new top-end trims with additional equipment. Both models now offer a Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, a fully LED setup, and a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and voice assist. A traction control system, assist and slipper clutch, and refreshed colour schemes have also been introduced. Prices for the RTR 160 4V range from Rs 1,28,490 for the Black Edition to Rs 1,47,990 for the new top-end variant. The RTR 200 4V is priced from Rs 1,53,990, going up to Rs 1,59,990 for the newly introduced trim.

New TVS Apache 4V lineup Features

– All-new Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs, making the bikes fully LED-equipped

– 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity & Voice Assist

– Traction Control System

– Assist and Slipper clutch

Striking new colours

– Racing Red, Marine Blue, Matte Black (160 4V)

– Matte Black, Granite Grey (200 4V)

20 Years of Apache Legacy

K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are deeply grateful to the 6.5 million-strong TVS Apache community across the world whose unwavering trust and passion have shaped our journey over the last two decades. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest growing sports motorcycle brands, globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family – our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners—who push the limits of innovation every day. As we look ahead, we remain focused on carrying forward the Apache legacy by entering new segments, expanding into more markets, and creating communities that inspire the next generation of riders.”

Since its debut in 2005, the Apache brand has sold over 6.5 million units across 80 countries. Known for its “Track to Road” philosophy, the Apache lineup has consistently integrated racing technologies from TVS Racing into mass-market motorcycles. The latest upgrades aim to reinforce the brand’s position in India’s performance motorcycle segment while appealing to younger riders with advanced features and bold design updates. The updated Apache range with new variants and anniversary editions is now available at TVS dealerships across the country.