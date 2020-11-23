TVS Apache 310 Avengers Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther Edition – Render

TVS recently launched the Avenger’s Special Edition of Ntorq which is collectively known as Super Squad Edition

TVS Motor Company has had an eventful last couple of weeks. The bikemaker recently launched the updated 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V. This new model comes with subtle cosmetic updates in the form of new colour schemes as well as a few feature additions.

This was followed by numerous trademarks filed which could be utilised by the company for its future products. These include trademarks such as Raider, Retron, Fiero and Zepplin R which could be names of future TVS two-wheelers.

However, one of the prominent highlights was the launch of its premium scooter NTorq in a new Marvel’s Avenger’s avatar. Each model sported liveries commemorating Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America.

These special edition models of Ntorq are collectively called Super Squad Edition. Now, we have with us a few design renders which show us what could similar liveries of Marvel superheroes could look like on a special edition model of Apache RR 310.

Avengers Edition Apache

These design renders portray Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Hulk and Thor at their best as their onscreen and comic book avatars. Just like the Ntorq, the liveries enhance the overall look of the motorcycle and will certainly appeal to all the ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Iron Man version of RR 310 sports a signature Matte Red livery with a black treatment. Golden accents have been added that mimic Tony Stark’s alter ego and its suit. Same goes for Thor and Hulk which sport silver and green liveries respectively along with their respective body graphics and a black scheme.

The mechanical aspect of the product(s) in question will likely be left untouched. This means powertrain, transmission and hardware setup of the bikes will remain same. All details mentioned above are mere hypotheses as there is no official word from TVS regarding such development. However, we do hope that the Hosur-based brand is looking at this and gets the inspiration to create something similar for the production-spec Apache RR 310.

Other Activities By TVS

TVS has had a very fruitful year in 2020. Despite the novel coronavirus crisis and slowdown in sales, the company has achieved a lot of feats this year. The most notable of them being the acquisition of the iconic British motorcycle brand Norton. Founded in 1898, Norton motorcycles was taken over by the Indian bikemaker at a whopping amount of GBP 16 million.

Also, the manufacturer has registered a trademark named Ronin earlier this year which is expected to be launched next year. In all probability, this new product will either be a cruiser or a full-fledged adventure tourer.