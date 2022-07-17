TVS Apache 310 Owner Modifies His Motorcycle To Look Like BMW G310RR

BMW G310RR has been officially launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh – Rs 20k more than TVS Apache RR 310

BMW Motorrad had developed a winning formula in collaboration with TVS. This formula of a 310cc platform that both companies could utilize, has worked wonders for both. TVS created Apache 310, a fully faired track focused road bike while BMW created G310R, a naked street bike and G310GS, an adventure tourer. Now a 4th motorcycle has been launched on this platform.

BMW has launched a fully-faired and track-focused machine named G310RR. This baby RR model is based on TVS Apache RR 310. BMW was expected to make at least some design changes on the G310RR. But that is not the case.

TVS Apache 310 Owner Modifies Motorcycle

All four motorcycles are manufactured by TVS at their plant in India. In the past, we saw TVS and BMW keeping their 310cc motorcycles very different from each other. In fact they were serving different segments. BMW even priced their motorcycles a lot more, which were later reduced.

This is the first time both manufacturers have entered in the same segment of motorcycle. When BMW had first announced the launch of G310RR, many expected it to be a different machine than Apache 310. But the G310RR is the same as TVS Apache 310, with a new colour, more price, and minus a few features. What the BMW G310RR has, and TVS Apache 310 does not, is a quickshifter.

Of course some fans were not happy. But this has made the job easier for those Apache 310 owners, who like the BMW badge more. One such owner is Arman Zunaid, who has successfully modified his Apache 310 motorcycle to look like the BMW G310RR Style Sport variant, that has an ex-sh price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh. Apache 310 has a price tag of Rs 2.65 lakh, while the BMW livery wrap costs about Rs 10k.

In the video above, Arman explains in detail the differences between the Apache 310 and the new G310RR. He claims that the only feature missing in his Apache 310, and is present in the G310RR, is a quickshifter. Please note that Rushlane is not responsible for content from external sites.

Specs & Competition

BMW G310RR gets the same 312.2cc engine making 33.52 bhp of power at 9,700 RPM and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 RPM in Race and Track mode. In Rain mode and Urban Mode, this engine only makes 25 bhp and 25 Nm. It also gets the same 6-speed gearbox. This engine is also mounted on the same trellis frame too. This reverse inclined motor is first in the segment that helps mass centralization and centre of gravity.

BMW has only made changes to colour scheme and graphics while the rest of the machine is identical to Apache RR 310 it is based on. If you ask us, it is not a bad thing as TVS Apache RR 310 was a banger, to begin with. Priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-sh), BMW G310RR competes with KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and Kawasaki Ninja 300.

But the Rs. 20,000 increment for the BMW badge is a little illogical. Especially when the same Rs. 20,000 can be spent on TVS’ brilliant BTO packages that gets fully adjustable front USD forks and rear monoshock from KYB. This adjustable suspension has been completely given a miss by BMW. The German brand has in fact deleted some TVS exclusive features that worked only through their proprietary software like SmartXonnect. So, Bluetooth connectivity and all associated features are gone for Rs. 20,000 – 35,000 addition. Value for money?