TVS Apache 310 Naked Version Launch Soon – TVC Shoot At MMRT

The main rival for this upcoming new TVS Apache based on BMW G 310 R, will be KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400 and Honda CB300R

TVS and BMW partnership have yielded great results for both brands. BMW benefitted from this gig as it not only helped them expand their portfolio, but also enter a new segment. Thanks to which, BMW is registering more sales than ever before.

The 310 cc platform with a trellis frame is manufactured here in India by TVS. BMW got three motorcycles out of this platform. G 310 R street bike, G 310 GS adventure bike and G 310 RR sports machine. However, TVS only sold one motorcycle based on this platform.

It was the Apache RR 310, a fully-faired sports machine. In fact, BMW G 310 RR is pound for pound, the same bike as Apache RR 310, just Rs. 27,000 more for white colour. Now, sources reveal that TVS is soon going to launch a street motorcycle based on the BMW G 310 R.

New TVS Motorcycle Based On BMW G 310 R

The main question arises, whether TVS will go BMW’s route and sell the exact same bike as G 310 R? Or if there will be enough changes. This is a difficult question to answer as of now. But going by our sources, TVC shoot has already begun at MMRT race track, Chennai. Given that this product is already manufactured by TVS, there will be minimal changes to G 310 R. Most of them will be in the design front. Pricing for this motorcycle is likely to be pegged below that of Apache RR 310 starting at Rs. 2.67 lakh (ex-sh).

Our rendering artist Pratyush Raut has penned down his version of a TVS motorcycle based on BMW G 310 R. We could expect TVS to launch something similar as it is mostly just a rebranding exercise. Final production model sold by TVS could look a lot like our render of this new TVS motorcycle.

The bike on which it will be based, BMW G 310 R, is priced at Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-sh). If we remove BMW premium pricing, a price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh to 2.55 lakh (prices ex-sh) is reasonable for this new TVS motorcycle. There is a possibility of it being called Apache R 310 or Apache 310 R or even Apache RTR 310.

Specs & Features

Given its expected price tag of around Rs. 2.5 to 2.55 lakh, one would think TVS would cut a lot of corners. If we take Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR as an example, the former gets identical componentry and fairing. In terms of features, it is actually the Apache that is more feature loaded offering smartphone connectivity with TVS proprietary Smart Xonnect tech.

This new TVS motorcycle will also get Smart Xonnect connected features via a dedicated app too. Something which BMW G 310 R lacks. Engine, chassis, componentry and tyres are likely the same as BMW G 310 R. The same 312.2cc single-cylinder 4V engine with 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox will be carried over as is.